ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced the promotion of Anthony Shaw to managing director effective Jan. 1, 2023.

North Highland Names Anthony Shaw Managing Director (PRNewswire)

Shaw, who joined North Highland in 2017, most recently served as vice president and leader of the firm's UK business, where he generated significant growth. In his new role, he will continue to lead the UK business with an increased focus on client value creation, firm expansion and people leadership and development. As part of the managing director team, Anthony will help to develop and guide the long-term strategy of the firm.

"Through his leadership, Anthony has elevated the firm's UK business beyond expectations," said Barbara Ray, managing director and president of Client Services for North Highland. "A natural-born leader, he has delivered significant business growth and fostered a culture of collaboration and integration across the firm's U.S. and UK operations, all while building and developing teams with a sharp focus on diversity. We could not be more pleased to promote him to managing director."

With more than 20 years' experience across both Consulting and Industry, Shaw has expertise across new business generation, change and transformation and building high-performing teams and brands. He has led several global organizations across Europe, Latin America and the U.S.

"Anthony works internationally and has an incredible client focus," said Gonzalo Martin-Villa, CEO IoT and Big Data Tech in Telefónica. "He's an inspirational leader who builds top performing teams. Anthony has proven his ability to deliver and build great businesses over many years."

Shaw is a graduate of the University of Manchester with a First Class Honors Degree in Chemistry with Medicinal Chemistry. He lives in the London area and is married with four children.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media contact:

Courtney James

(1) 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

NH Logo_2021 (PRNewsfoto/North Highland) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Highland