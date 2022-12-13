With Expanded Content Functionalities for Developers, Bloomreach Offers Composable Commerce Solutions Built for Both Business Users and IT Teams

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced expanded functionalities for developers in Bloomreach Content , its SaaS-based, headless content solution. These APIs and capabilities make it easier for technical teams to integrate Bloomreach Content and to develop, test, and launch site changes within it. With faster implementation and development of this SaaS-based solution, Bloomreach Content now offers a composable commerce solution that benefits IT teams and business users alike, marrying efficient technology integration with maximized business ROI.

"We know that so many businesses today are looking to adopt composable commerce environments. It's why we joined the MACH Alliance — we fully believe in the composable commerce future, and want to make it easier for businesses to achieve that vision," said Xun Wang, Chief Technology Officer, Bloomreach. "Our Bloomreach Content SaaS offering enables developers to quickly innovate by delivering composable APIs through a SaaS operating model, abstracting away the need for developers to worry about scaling, availability, and upgrades. These capabilities make Bloomreach Content efficient for developers during implementation, and ultimately enable business users to manipulate site behavior without the need of an IT team once implemented. Companies can adopt this headless solution with confidence that it works for every team involved in its implementation."

With the Bloomreach Content Import and Export API, the process for businesses transitioning to Bloomreach from a different content management system (CMS) is simplified. The API uploads all content required in the right format, helping developers accelerate the implementation time and reduce implementation costs. This also benefits existing customers pushing changes from test to production environments. As developers more easily finish changes on the backend, business users can focus on design, content creation, and launching new pages that drive conversion. With more time spent on merchandising, customers find more of the products they like and engagement grows.

In addition, Bloomreach Content now offers a free developer test environment to all customers. Development and IT teams can develop and test safely and securely in a free, non-production environment on top of existing DTAP capabilities. This will accelerate implementation and development cycles, allowing teams to move fast and remain agile as business needs evolve. Alongside this additional test environment, Bloomreach offers External Preview, which allows developers to show a preview of the unpublished website to any stakeholder (even those without access to Bloomreach Content), resulting in easier approvals. Developers can also use these previews to automate their testing with their preferred quality assurance tools.

With Bloomreach Content, developers have maximum control and flexibility over the sites they build, and business users ensure content stays relevant for every customer. Learn more about what Bloomreach Content can offer for businesses.

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer.

