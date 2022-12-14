AltrixBio Announces Appointment of John L Brooks III to Corporate Board of Directors as Independent Member

Diabetes Expert Has Extensive Healthcare Board and Advisor Experience, Helping AltrixBio Bring Patented GI Targeting Solution to market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AltrixBio , a leading early-stage biotech startup, today announced that John L Brooks III will join the company's corporate Board of Directors as an independent member.

Brooks brings over three decades of experience working with early-stage life sciences companies developing innovative solutions to obesity, pre-diabetes, and diabetes. Brooks served as the President and CEO of the Joslin Diabetes Center, the world's preeminent diabetes research, clinical care, and education organization. He also served on the community advisory board of the American Diabetes Association New England Chapter. In addition, Brooks co-founded numerous life sciences companies and is the managing director of Healthcare Capital LLC, an early-stage life science advisory and investment firm.

"We are thrilled to have John Brooks join our Corporate Board as an independent member," said Nancy Briefs, the CEO of AltrixBio. "We are committed to helping people with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D), and obesity live longer, better, healthier lives. We are confident that John's experience and expertise will help our team achieve this outcome more effectively."

Brooks's appointment to the company's Board of Directors follows AltrixBio's issuance of a U.S. patent 11,433,094 for its LuCI™product , a novel oral drug that mimics the effects of Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery - "Surgery in a Pill™."

"The worsening obesity and T2D epidemics demand innovative solutions that promote patient health without compromising their quality of life," Brooks said. "AltrixBio is replicating the effect of gastric bypass surgery for T2D patients, and I'm looking forward to helping advance their efforts to provide a safe and effective alternative to invasive surgery."

AltrixBio was founded in 2019 to commercialize the research from the labs of Dr. Karp and Dr. Tavakkoli at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. The specialists were fascinated by the rapid resolution of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) seen in patients undergoing gastric bypass. They hypothesized that a drug was capable of adhering to the proximal bowel and could replicate the effect of surgery. Their work has led to the development of LuCI, which in pre-clinical models has been shown to modulate nutrient contact with the bowel mucosa and lower the glucose response, as confirmed in the group's recent publication in Metabolism. LuCI temporarily binds to the proximal gut and acts locally without systemic absorption and likely limited side effects. LuCI™ has unique qualities that may allow it to act as a platform for the delivery of biologics to the GI tract as well.

