BayCare Names New President of Mease Countryside, Mease Dunedin Hospitals

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System, one of the leading health care systems in West Central Florida, named Kelly Enriquez its next president of Mease Countryside and Mease Dunedin Hospitals. She assumed her role on Nov. 28. Enriquez has 16 years' proven success in hospital leadership, serving most recently as Chief Executive Officer at Shorepoint Health-Venice in Florida. Known as a strong relationship-builder, she will be tasked with overseeing day-to-day operations and implementing strategic initiatives at the two hospitals.

"I am excited to welcome Kelly to BayCare and look forward to her leadership at Mease Countryside and Mease Dunedin Hospitals,'' said Lou Galdieri, BayCare's Co-Chief Operating Officer. "What stood out was a leadership style that focuses on people - even demonstrating this by stopping to answer a call-light while touring one of our hospitals. She is an exceptional leader and a strong fit for our culture and values.''

Prior to her role at Shorepoint, Enriquez served in various leadership positions in Florida hospitals, including Chief Operating Officer for Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, and President/CEO of Sebastian River Medical Center.

"I'm thrilled to join BayCare and Mease Countryside and Mease Dunedin Hospitals and truly feel connected with the values that drive them,'' Enriquez said. "I want to work hand-in-hand with our team members to continue to support them as they work at the bedside. Together, we will navigate the challenges facing health care markets today and in the future.''

Enriquez received a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Health and Public Affairs from the University of Central Florida.

About Mease Countryside Hospital

Mease Countryside Hospital is a 387-bed facility committed to improving the health of everyone it serves. Mease Countryside has been nationally recognized and features Centers of Excellence including women and children's services, heart, cancer, neurosciences and orthopedics. The new Bilheimer Tower increased private patient rooms, added a 30-bed Observation Unit and created the Entel Education Center. Part of BayCare Health System, Mease Countryside Hospital is located at 3231 McMullen Booth Road, Safety Harbor, Fla. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org/mch.

About Mease Dunedin Hospital

Established in 1937, Mease Dunedin Hospital is a 120-bed facility committed to improving the health of everyone it serves. In recent years, the hospital added a new Critical Care Unit, a new surgical center with four operating suites, an endoscopy suite, pre-operative holding unit, and a post-anesthesia care unit that provides functionality, accessibility and peace of mind for patients, visitors, and staff. Part of BayCare Health System, Mease Dunedin Hospital is located at 601 Main St., Dunedin, Fla. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org/mdh.

About BayCare Health System

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

