CARDINAL CREDIT UNION RANKED 2ND NATIONALLY IN AWARD FROM CREDIT UNION NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

MENTOR, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cardinal Credit Union, a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving the community through high performance banking products and services, announced today it has been recognized by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) with the second overall national ranking for the 2022 Desjardins Youth Award in the category of $250MM to $1B in assets. Cardinal Credit Union is the only credit union in Ohio and one of just 10 nationally to receive this honor.

The Credit Union National Association (CUNA) is an influential financial services trade association and the only national association that advocates on behalf of all of America's credit unions. The annual CUNA Awards recognize the soul of the credit union movement and honors credit unions' desire "to make things better for all of us."

The Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award program recognizes leadership within the credit union movement on behalf of financial literacy for members and nonmembers of all ages. The award, named after credit union pioneer Alphonse Desjardins, emphasizes the movement's longtime commitment to financial education.

Cardinal Credit Union provides financial education and literacy to the community through its integrated financial education program to six area high schools and Lakeland Community College, where Cardinal operates several in-school branches. It is here that students have a chance to learn more about positive money management through a hands-on approach.

"Cardinal takes great pride in the work we do for the community and our members," said Christine Blake, CEO, Cardinal Credit Union. "Placing second on a national level speaks volumes to recognize our organization and everything it stands for especially in the area of financial education and literacy for today's youth. We're humbled to receive this award and we look forward to continuing to serve our community in every way we can."

Headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, Cardinal Credit Union is a 69 -year-old fiercely independent, member-owned not-for-profit financial cooperative that offers a broad range of banking products and services that people need and use every day – including checking accounts, CDs, credit cards, auto loans, debt-consolidation loans, mortgages and more. As a not-for-profit financial institution, any profits earned by the credit union are returned to its members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates and higher savings interest. Everyone is welcome, and membership is instant. Banking can be done online, via Cardinal's app or by stopping in at one of its eight branches. For more information, visit our website at https://www.cardinalcu.com/.

