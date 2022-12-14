Providence TrinityCare Hospice Foundation awarded $499,341 grant to support seriously ill patients experiencing homelessness

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Providence TrinityCare Hospice Foundation today announced a grant of $499,341 from Providence Community Investment to expand its efforts to support any seriously ill adult in Los Angeles needing hospice care who is experiencing homelessness.

Providence St. Joseph Health (PRNewsfoto/Providence St. Joseph Health) (PRNewswire)

The Providence TrinityCare Hospice Foundation today announced a grant of $499,341 from Providence Community Investment.

"End-of-life care is an overlooked aspect of the current homelessness crisis," said Terri Warren, Chief, Hospice, Palliative Care & Philanthropy for Providence. "This grant will enable us to serve adults who often have complex needs and ensure they have dignity and compassion at the end of their lives."

The funding enables TrinityCare to expand hospice and palliative care services to individuals experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County as well as patients being discharged from Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center (Burbank), Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center (Mission Hills). This grant follows another partnership with the UniHealth Foundation and TrinityCare that helped build the skills and protocols to support homeless individuals at end-of-life.

"This grant will help us care for an estimated 140 people each year with serious illness in Los Angeles County who don't have housing. We so appreciate Providence's commitment to serving the poor and vulnerable in our communities," said Matthew Scelza, Executive Director of TrinityCare Hospice Foundation.

ABOUT TRINITYCARE HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE CARE:

Providence TrinityCare is a vibrant regional program with a staff of 225 dedicated caregivers and is an innovator and leader in providing palliative care and in-hospice for patients and families in need of end- of-life services.

For more than 30 years, TrinityCare Hospice Foundation has supported the mission of Providence TrinityCare Hospice to compassionately enter the lives of individuals faced with the realities of suffering, loss, death and grief, and to offer expert care and education while respecting each person's choices, values and beliefs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Providence