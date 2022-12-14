Quhuo Ramps up Staff Support

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or "the Company"), a leading gig economy platform focusing on local community-centered services in China, has ramped up its efforts to offer more physical and mental support during the winter, as the Company continues to carry out social responsibility for delivery riders and gravitate towards the nation's common prosperity policy.

Quhuo has purchased a substantial amount of winter supplies to ensure better job safety for its delivery riders. As the temperature in many cities across China has reached negative 10 degrees Celsius, the Company launched a "warm" campaign and purchased RMB490,000 (approximately US$70,040) worth of more than 8,500 sets of cold protection supplies, including gloves, knee pads and scarfs, to give comfort and warmth for delivery riders when they are on delivery missions.

The Company also purchased thermal sleeping bags worth over RMB210,000 (approximately US$30,000) for more than 700 delivery riders to help them stay warm when they rest.

To incentivize the workforce during the upcoming Spring Festival, which falls in late January 2023, Quhuo plans to offer special bonuses to its delivery riders. With such a program in place, Quhuo aims to raise the pay for its delivery team and ensure stable logistics services during the holiday season.

In addition, Quhuo has participated in the formation of an industry union in Beijing with multiple companies and organizations for the welfare of workers engaged in flexible employment, including food delivery riders, logistics workers, and ride-hailing drivers. With the "Union Member Mutual Aid Service Card", Quhuo's delivery riders can enjoy a wide range of free services and perks. For example, protection insurance plans are available for non-work-related accidental injuries and family property losses. Additionally, the union provides all members with legal aid, job seeking, life assistance and other services. The union also offers discounted or free services and activities, such as vocational training, sports and fitness, park tours, book reading and movie viewing, to meet its members' work, life and entertainment needs.

"Quhuo is committed to taking good care of our staff with physical and mental support. It's part of our core value to consistently offer security and support for our delivery workforce," Lisa Li, the Company's Chief Human Resource Officer, said, adding that the staff perks align with the country's common prosperity goal.

"Quhuo has long served as a flexible staffing platform for many enterprises, and we have set up programs to offer high-quality vocational training," Lisa said. "This can open up new job opportunities for many workers interested in the gig economy."

Following the nation's common prosperity guideline, Quhuo aims to provide timely and sufficient support for employees, enabling them to obtain satisfaction from their employment.

About Quhuo Limited

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company") is a leading gig economy platform focusing on local community-centered services in China. Leveraging Quhuo+, its proprietary technology infrastructure, Quhuo is dedicated to empowering and linking workers and local life service providers and providing end-to-end operation solutions for the life service market. The Company currently provides multiple industry-tailored operational solutions, primarily including on-demand delivery solutions, mobility service solutions, housekeeping and accommodation solutions, and other services, meeting the living needs of hundreds of millions of families in the communities.

With the vision of promoting employment, stabilizing income and empowering entrepreneurship, Quhuo explores multiple scenarios to promote employment of workers, provides, among others, safety and security and vocational training to protect workers, and helps workers plan their career development paths to realize their self-worth.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding Quhuo's business development, financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "will" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Quhuo's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Quhuo's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties elaborated under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's latest annual report on Form 20-F. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Quhuo undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

