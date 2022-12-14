RBC GAM launches two new U.S. mutual funds offering diversification across international markets

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Global Asset Management ("RBC GAM") today announced the launch of the RBC International Equity Fund and the RBC International Small Cap Equity Fund, two new mutual funds providing U.S. investors with the opportunity to invest in a wide range of equities across emerging markets and developed markets globally.

The RBC International Equity Fund invests primarily in mid-cap and large-cap companies located throughout the world, including both developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States. The fund sources its highest conviction ideas from RBC GAM's European and Asian Equity investment professionals who seek to uncover strong companies that display high and sustainable levels of profitability. The fund is designed for investors seeking economic, geographic and currency diversification outside of the United States.

The RBC International Small Cap Equity Fund adopts the same investment philosophy and process as its mid/large-cap counterpart, the RBC International Equity Fund, and harvests the in-depth investment insights generated by RBC GAM's well-resourced investment teams in London and Hong Kong. The fund provides investors with exposure to attractive smaller companies located in emerging and developed markets outside of the United States.

The RBC International Equity Fund and RBC International Small Cap Equity Fund are managed by David Lambert, Head of European Equities at RBC Global Asset Management (UK) Limited, based in London, UK.

"Even with the current macroeconomic challenges, U.S. investors remain committed to diversifying their portfolios globally with international equities," said Mr. Lambert. "The RBC International Equity Fund and RBC International Small Cap Equity Fund provide investors access to the global investment expertise of both RBC GAM's European Equity and Asian Equity teams."

The RBC International Equity Fund and the RBC International Small Cap Equity Fund are available in Class I, Class A, and Class R6 shares. The identifiers for the shares are listed below.

RBC International Equity Fund Share Class Ticker Symbol CUSIP A RIEAX 74933U589 I RIEIX 74933U571 R6 RIERX 74933U563

RBC International Small Cap Equity Fund Share Class Ticker Symbol CUSIP A RISSX 74933U555 I RISIX 74933U548 R6 RISRX 74933U530



More information about RBC GAM's U.S. mutual funds can be found at

https://us.rbcgam.com/mutual-funds/default.fs.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $540 billion CAD in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

BEFORE INVESTING, YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER A FUND's INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, WHICH YOU CAN REQUEST BY CALLING 800.422.2766. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Funds invests in foreign securities, which involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks, and differences in accounting methods. These risks may be greater in emerging markets. The Funds are new with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss in a declining market.

The RBC Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Securities are offered through RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

NOT FDIC INSURED. NO BANK GUARANTEE. MAY LOSE VALUE.

