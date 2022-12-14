WILDBRAIN SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL MATTERS AT ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. (or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, reports that all nominees listed in its management information circular dated November 10, 2022, were elected as directors of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders, held today. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditor, and resolutions related to the following were also passed by shareholders: the adoption of amended and restated by-laws; approval of unallocated awards under the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan; and an amendment to the Company's articles to change the location of the Company's registered office.

The detailed results of the votes received for each director nominee were as follows:

Directors % of Shares Voted For % of Shares Voted Against Youssef Ben-Youssef 99.58 % 0.42 % Karine Courtemanche 99.55 % 0.45 % Deborah Drisdell 99.48 % 0.52 % Eric Ellenbogen 99.55 % 0.45 % Erin Elofson 99.54 % 0.46 % Geoffrey Machum 99.47 % 0.53 % Thomas McGrath 99.53 % 0.47 % Rita Middleton 99.79 % 0.21 % Jonathan Whitcher 96.05 % 3.95 % Donald Wright 99.49 % 0.51 %

As stated in the Company's management information circular, Amanda Cupples had decided to retire from the board of directors of WildBrain and did not stand for re-election this year.

Don Wright, Chair of the Board, stated: "The Board would like to thank Amanda Cupples for her diligent service to the Company and the astute oversight and valuable guidance she brought on behalf of WildBrain shareholders. We wish her all the best in future endeavours."

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content and beloved brands. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library—one of the world's most extensive—we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. Our integrated, in-house capabilities spanning production, distribution and licensing set us apart as a unique independent player in the industry, managing IP across its entire lifecycle, from concept to content to consumer products.

At our state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, we produce award-winning, fan-favourite series, such as The Snoopy Show; Snoopy in Space; Sonic Prime; Chip and Potato; Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City; Carmen Sandiego; Go, Dog. Go! and many more. Enjoyed in more than 150 countries and on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, our content is everywhere kids and families view entertainment. WildBrain Spark, our AVOD network, has garnered over 1 trillion minutes of watch time on YouTube, offering one of the largest selections of kids' content on that platform. Our leading consumer-products and location-based entertainment agency, WildBrain CPLG, represents our owned and partner properties in every major territory worldwide. Our television group owns and operates some of Canada's most-viewed family entertainment channels.

WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to the Company including, without limitation, statements regarding the business strategies and operational activities of WildBrain and the future financial and operating performance of WildBrain. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include the risk factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

