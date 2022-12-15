Everlaw Expands in Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Partnership with Adio

Agreement will accelerate adoption of modern ediscovery to legal teams in the region

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, and adio , an ediscovery provider in Australia, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to bring Everlaw's cloud-based service ediscovery platform to legal customers in Australia and New Zealand. The agreement is the latest in Everlaw's new partnership program , which aims to deliver Everlaw-specific expertise — especially for the complex operations of law firms and the growing needs of corporate in-house counsel.

The collaboration combines adio's deep IT and ediscovery expertise with Everlaw's cloud-based ediscovery platform to deliver a streamlined and sophisticated ediscovery solution to the Australian and New Zealand market. Adio will focus on delivering Everlaw's state-of-the-art technology, rich collaboration features, advanced AI and a modern, intuitive interface and to continue to tie together the value and business outcomes customers know and expect from Everlaw.

Legal teams need to be agile and move quickly in order to efficiently and accurately uncover the evidence needed to argue and win cases, but legacy tools based on hosted services and manual processes hold them back. Cloud-based ediscovery tools provide an incomparable speed, scalability and security and many agree: 96% of legal professionals view the shift to the cloud as inevitable by 2024, according to an Everlaw survey . In addition, legal teams deploying cloud-based, software-as-a-service solutions reported real benefits to workflow efficiency, developing predictable cost reduction models and making use of advanced tools in the ediscovery process.

"Adio is excited to partner with Everlaw to bring a complete technology stack to Australian and New Zealand lawyers," said adio Founder Ben Kennedy. "Everlaw delivers cutting-edge technology that is easy to use and raises the bar for dealing with data quickly when preparing for litigation, undertaking ediscovery, responding to regulatory requests, and assessing data breaches."

"Trusted partners like adio, who bring years of expertise and have a deep understanding of the complex needs of customers in Australia and New Zealand, help provide transformational outcomes for customers," said Rich Liu, chief revenue officer at Everlaw. "We're thrilled to expand our global reach with thought leaders like adio to further our mission."

About adio

Adio's purpose is to help our clients advance their discovery. We carry a genuine empathy for the client to realise quick, secure, and cost-effective outcomes. Our deep IT and e-discovery expertise enables us to deliver streamlined and sophisticated eDiscovery solutions. We are distinguished by our focus on regional support and our unique and constructive solutions. Adio team members have years of experience delivering Everlaw locally and internationally. Adio Founder, Ben Kennedy has worked with Everlaw to make specific enhancements for the Australian and New Zealand law firms and corporations. His experience supporting commercial litigation, regulatory and investigation matters of all sizes provides a solid foundation to advise clients on their collection and document management options.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

