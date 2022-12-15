Fusion Worldwide Announces Grand Opening of Prosemi Facility to Expand Capabilities for Electronics Components Authenticity Testing and Services

New 26,000+ sq.ft. space expands services, improves standards for performance quality.

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Worldwide, the premier global open market sourcing distributor for electronic products, today announced the grand opening of a new facility for its subsidiary Prosemi Pte. Ltd. ("Prosemi"), the exclusive large-scale electronic component test house, based in Singapore.

Established in 1998 and acquired by Fusion Worldwide in February 2022, Prosemi has built a reputation among the world's largest CMs and OEMs for testing electronic components and providing baking, tape and reel, and IC programming services. The new, expanded facility improves performance standards through investments in new technologies and capabilities to support customers around the world, ensuring both quality and speed for electronic component testing. Newly available testing services at the facility include JTAG boundary-scan (IEEE Std 1149.1) for evaluating the special embedded logic of integrated circuits, in addition to Prosemi's already expansive suite of service offerings. Future expansion at the facility will include temperature range testing, high and medium power management IC testing and additional analytical analysis through CSAM. The facility has also increased and now maintains a large inventory of custom and standard carrier pockets and tapes to support tape and reeling for a broad range of components.

"Our dedication of resources to better facilities and technologies, combined with the knowledge and expertise based on our extensive database of test results and analyses, demonstrates our devotion to offer best solutions to support our customers," said SC Lee, Supply Chain Quality Director for APAC, Fusion Worldwide.

Key capabilities and features of the Prosemi facility:

Shortened lead time: Turnaround time for electronic components testing extended as far as eight weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, and fluctuations in supply and demand are expected to persist into the foreseeable future. The Prosemi facility drives down lead time for testing to just 2-7 days , drastically reducing customers' wait times.

A wide range of service offerings: Prosemi offers authenticity testing such as detailed external visual inspection, solvent test for remarking and resurfacing, radiological inspection, lead finish evaluation, decapsulation internal analysis, Scanning Electronic Microscopy up to 100,000x with Energy Dispersive X-Ray Analysis (EDX), Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy, solderability, and comprehensive electrical testing. Prosemi also offers services such as Tape and Reel, Baking, IC Programming, Laser Marking and Sorting.

New, 26,500-square-foot facility: The new facility allows for greater capacity and expanded capabilities to support advanced testing technologies that accelerate customer innovation around the world. Fusion / Prosemi maintains one of the largest die databases in the industry as well as one of the largest databases of inspection and analysis of electronic components.

Powered by Fusion Worldwide: With over 20 years of experience testing electronic components, Prosemi's capabilities, combined with Fusion Worldwide's commitment to quality and standards, create an invaluable and comprehensive testing database. Fusion Worldwide customers also benefit from using a single, end-to-end solutions provider to support them through the entire component sourcing, testing, fulfillment and logistics processes.

Additionally, all Fusion Worldwide warehouses are ESD compliant, ANSI ESD S20.20, AS9120, AS6081, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified to support a greater range of industries and technologies.

"The investments in Prosemi's new facilities reflect our dedication to creating opportunities for career growth, advancing knowledge in authenticity verification and expanding Prosemi's capabilities and performance standards," said Paul Romano, COO, Fusion Worldwide. "With the move, we're furthering our contribution to the local Singapore economy and expanding our global pool of talent."

About Prosemi Pte. Ltd.

Prosemi, located in Singapore, provides authenticity tests and services to OEMs and CEMs. For over 20 years the company has been a trusted source for testing electronic components and ensuring quality for customers around the world. For more information visit www.prosemi.com.sg.

About Fusion Worldwide

Fusion Worldwide has spent more than 20 years serving as critical link in customers' supply chains, solving both short-term challenges and providing long-term support. Fusion offers comprehensive solutions for its customers across numerous verticals including computing, IT infrastructure, automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, medical and more. Fusion's commitment to technological innovation led to the development of Scout, a proprietary data tool, which tracks industry movements to keep Fusion's customers informed. With the recent acquisition of Prosemi, Singapore's largest electronics test house, Fusion is now a one-stop shop for turnkey sourcing used by the semiconductor and electronic component industry, and contract and original equipment manufacturers. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Fusion Worldwide has grown into a $2.7B global organization, with nearly 600 employees at 18 facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia.

