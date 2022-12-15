InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy-To-Enjoy Funnel Cakes (BRK-4171)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a food vendor and I thought there should be a quick and easy way to serve and enjoy a delicious funnel cake, even at home," said an inventor, from Boligee, Ala., "so I invented ANYTIME FUNNEL CAKES. My design would require minimal preparation and it could appeal to funnel cake lovers of all ages."

The invention provides a convenient way to enjoy a delicious funnel cake at home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to other desserts and treats. As a result, it saves time and effort in the kitchen and it could enhance flavor and taste. The invention features a simple design that is easy to prepare and enjoy so it is ideal for households, festivals, concession stands, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

