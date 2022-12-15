Mobile Mini Tank and Pump Solutions relaunches business as Ironclad Environmental Solutions to deliver expanded waste management service and far-reaching specialty waste containment solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its recent acquisition of Mobile Mini Tank and Pump Solutions from WillScot Mobile Mini, Kinderhook Industries has announced fresh branding with the launch of Ironclad Environmental Solutions.

Headquartered in Baytown, Texas, Ironclad Environmental Solutions is an industry-leading provider of waste management solutions for liquid and solid industrial waste. The Company works through a network of 24 branches and a young fleet of over 16,000 specialized rental assets (including roll-off boxes, dewatering boxes, steel tanks, stainless steel tankers, poly tanks, industrial pumps, filtration systems, and containment accessories) used to store, separate, and transport liquid and solid industrial waste.

"Our team is excited to launch an aggressive growth strategy for our business with Kinderhook's support," said Eric John who has been named Chief Executive Officer of Ironclad.

"We'll remain true to our roots of providing dependable, best-in-class environmental solutions for our customers while also expanding the breadth and depth of those solutions," says John. "Our expansion will be fueled by investments in fleet, new locations, and completing add-on acquisitions."

Grounded in the Ironclad team's decades of expertise and premiere customer service, the new organization is poised to continue bringing innovation and solutions to a national roster of clients across the petrochemical, environmental, industrial and construction sectors, among others.

"Ironclad Environmental Solutions is the next step forward for this expert team," says Rob Michalik, a Managing Director at Kinderhook. "They're known for their strength of service, reliability and dependability among their clients. Our intention is to provide them with expanded resources which will fuel substantial growth."

Adds CEO John: "As Ironclad, my team and I are eager to double down on delivering top-notch customer service supported by high-quality equipment to the industries we serve. With the support of Kinderhook, we can expand our reach and prioritize our efforts to deliver leading sustainable solutions and services."

About Kinderhook Industries

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 350 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

About Ironclad Environmental Solutions

Headquartered in Baytown, Texas, Ironclad Environmental Solutions provides waste management solutions to a wide range of industrial sectors throughout the US. The company is known for its reliable equipment, innovative project-management and waste-tracking software, customer service, and industry-leading commitment to safety and compliance.

