InventHelp Inventor Develops Multi-Sensory Vision Board (CPC-675)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to assist people with creating the life that they imagine by indulging in virtual experiences, scents, and sounds," said an inventor, from Hopewell Junction, N.Y., "so I invented the I- EN VISION. My design offers a more immersive way to fully envision your desired reality."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to create a vision board. In doing so, it offers multi-sensory effects for exploring your inner-self. As a result, it assists with manifesting the lifestyle, soul mate, home or other possessions desired. It also allows the user to practice meditation in a soothing environment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for consumers embracing a New Age lifestyle and individuals who practice meditation and yoga. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CPC-675, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

