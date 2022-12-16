MUSIC FROM THE MOTION PICTURE "WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY" TO BE RELEASED BY RCA RECORDS ON DECEMBER 16

MUSIC FROM THE MOTION PICTURE "WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY" TO BE RELEASED BY RCA RECORDS ON DECEMBER 16

35-Song Soundtrack Contains Rare, Reimagined Versions of 'Don't Cry For Me'

Plus Original Versions & Special Renditions of Whitney Houston Songs Performed by Kygo, Lucky Daye, Samaria, SG Lewis, Jax Jones, and more

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the December 23 theatrical release of TriStar Pictures' Whitney Houston biopic, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, RCA Records has dropped the official 35-song soundtrack, serving as a musical memoir of the cinematic voyage. Listen Here.

"This totally unique soundtrack album brings many of Whitney's classics into 2023 and beyond. Contemporary, current and often scorching, if you love Whitney's music, you must own this album!" says Clive Davis.

Featuring music spanning two decades of Houston's legendary career, I Wanna Dance With Somebody (The Movie: Whitney New, Classic and Reimagined) includes nearly two hours of remixed and original versions of Whitney Houston songs, with special guest features by BeBe Winans, Clean Bandit, Kygo, Lucky Daye, SG Lewis, Samaria, Jax Jones, Leikeli47, P2J, Oxlade, Pheelz, and more.

"We are thrilled to be releasing the amazing 35-song soundtrack to the Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody film with RCA Records," says Pat Houston, President of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston. "We think the fans will be excited to hear some incredible music they know and love, as well as some new never-before-released tracks, including 'Far Enough' and the incredible 'Don't Cry For Me,' which ends the film."

Last week, RCA announced the original soundtrack would include three rare versions of "Don't Cry For Me" – a never-before-released a cappella, a full-length film version by Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, and a reimagined recording by record producer Sam Feldt. Houston's iconic performance of the song was made famous after a striking rendition at the 1994 Aids Project Los Angeles (APLA) benefit concert – a moment that would stun the audience and go down in history as one of the most memorable performances of Whitney Houston's illustrious career.

"I am extremely honored and proud to have been asked to reimagine a track made by all-time legend Whitney Houston," says Sam Feldt. "Being a key part of this unique movie's soundtrack by turning this classic into a 2023 ready dance-pop banger is an absolute pleasure, and I can't wait for the fans to hear it."

"I'm beyond excited for the fans and the next generation of fans to experience the greatness of Whitney and what her voice meant and still means to all of us," says Rodney Jerkins.

One of the most iconic and influential singers in music history, Houston sold over 200 million albums throughout her legendary career, to become one of the best-selling artists of the 20th century. Her self-titled debut album, Whitney Houston was one of the most acclaimed albums in modern recording history, spending 14 weeks at #1 on Billboard Top 200 and selling more than twenty-five million copies worldwide. The streak continued when Houston became the first female artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 with her sophomore album, Whitney.

Together, the two albums spurred seven #1 singles with a catalog of hits that include, "Saving All My Love for You," "How Will I Know," "Greatest Love of All," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)," "Didn't We Almost Have It All," "So Emotional," and "Where Do Broken Hearts Go." A run that would lead Houston to become the only Black artist to earn three RIAA Diamond-certified albums.

On February 10, Legacy Recordings, in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston, will release the icon's first two studio albums on vinyl, featuring the original album packaging and an exclusive Target edition – both available for pre-order HERE.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody Soundtrack Tracklisting

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Whitney Houston & P2J) Don't Cry For Me (Whitney Houston & Sam Feldt ) Higher Love (Whitney Houston & Kygo) The Greatest Love Of All (Whitney Houston & Jax Jones ) I'm Every Woman (Whitney Houston & SG Lewis) How Will I Know (Whitney Houston & Clean Bandit) I Love The Lord (Whitney Houston, BeBe Winans , Great John) Don't Cry For Me (Darkchild Film Version) Honest (Heartbreak Hotel) [Whitney Houston & Lucky Daye] Okay (Whitney Houston, Oxlade, Pheelz) You'll Never Stand Alone (Moto Blanco Remix) Love Will Save The Day (MATVEI Remix) Tomorrow (Whitney Houston & Samaria) Home (Live from The Merv Griffin Show) You Give Good Love Saving All My Love for You If You Say My Eyes Are Beautiful (Whitney Houston & Jermaine Jackson ) Far Enough I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) So Emotional Where Do Broken Hearts Go Moment Of Truth I'm Your Baby Tonight The Star-Spangled Banner (Live from Super Bowl XXV) One Moment In Time I Will Always Love You (Live from The Concert for a New South Africa) Medley: I Loves You, Porgy / And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going / I Have Nothing (Live from The 21st Annual American Music Awards) Run To You Impossible Things (Whitney Houston & Leikeli47) Why Does It Hurt So Bad (from the "Waiting to Exhale" – Original Soundtrack) It's Not Right, But It's Okay My Love Is Your Love I Didn't Know My Own Strength (Live from The Oprah Winfrey Show) Clive's Message Don't Cry For Me (A Cappella)

