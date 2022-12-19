Autel Energy partners with minority-owned Legacy Clean Energy to bring EV charging to businesses and disadvantaged communities.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy, a global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has partnered with Legacy Clean Energy (LCE), a minority-owned business in Charlotte, NC, to provide EV charging solutions for businesses and underserved communities throughout the nation.

Autel Energy and Legacy Clean Energy form a distribution partnership (PRNewswire)

"Autel's decision to partner with LCE reflects our continued investment in building diversity in our partnership space."

LCE provides comprehensive EV charging solutions for vehicle dealers, public and commercial fleet managers, municipalities, rideshare operators, and a variety of parking applications where AC or High-Power DC charging infrastructure is required. LCE tailors its menu of services to meet individual customers' success criteria and financial objectives. These services include EV charging hardware and software procurement, infrastructure plan, design, and installation, hardware and software commissioning, and activation.

"As a member of the historically disadvantaged and underserved minority community, I want LCE to become a strong voice for my community regarding matters of clean energy," said Donny Smith, LCE's CEO.

Autel, which entered the EV charging solutions industry just this September, has already established itself as a leader in innovative AC and DC charging solutions by developing products with elegantly streamlined designs, industry-leading efficiency, and cutting-edge technologies.

Autel's offerings include:

World-class charging hardware for AC home and commercial applications.

V2X bi-directional charging.

Hi-Power DC Charging products with capacities from 40KW to 480KW.

Autel's commercial products include dynamic communication protocols and robust feature sets on a highly efficient and flexible network.

"As a key member of the EV market, Legacy Clean Energy's faith and trust in Autel Energy is a humbling endorsement of our products and technologies and a testament to our high standards for quality and after-sales customer experience. Autel's decision to partner with Legacy Clean Energy reflects our continued investment in building diversity within our strategic partnership space. We are beyond excited to welcome Legacy Clean Energy into the Autel Energy family of partners!" said Andrew Byrne, Autel's North American Sales Director.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy's vision is to bring a one-stop, high-quality, affordable energy management solution approach to everyone. Autel and our channel partners create a seamless customer experience that accelerates the adoption of electric vehicles and energy management solutions worldwide. Autel Energy designs, engineers, and manufactures some of the most advanced products for residential and commercial users, offering hardware, software, apps, and cloud-based solutions to cover almost every use case and application. Our total energy management solutions provide a cohesive and comprehensive microgrid approach to connect standalone energy systems such as a vehicle, a V2X bi-directional charger, a battery storage system, and a solar array. Autel uses artificial intelligence and big data to interconnect these elements to use our natural resources and efficiently expand our grid.

About Legacy Clean Energy

LCE's foundation is rooted in and heavily influenced by the Justice40 Initiative. The Justice40 Initiative is a Federal Environmental Justice Program whereby 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain Federal investments will flow into disadvantaged communities. Our mission is to ensure that all communities benefit equally from clean energy without distinction of stature or race. LCE's partnership with Autel Energy is an integral step toward achieving our goal of becoming one of the first African American-owned companies to provide charging infrastructure solutions throughout the United States. LCE is also launching an aggressive initiative of placing 10,000 charging ports across America with our 200/50 initiative. LCE's 200/50 Initiative is to supply 200 charging ports in each of the 50 states by 2030. Part of the 200/50 plan will focus on providing accessible charging infrastructure to underserved and disadvantaged communities across the United States.

Autel Green Energy (PRNewswire)

