EXER URGENT CARE OPENS NEW LOCATION IN WEST ADAMS EXPANDING TO SERVE THE SOUTH LOS ANGELES COMMUNITY

Southern California's Fastest-Growing Urgent Care Provider Continues to Enhance Patient Experience, Now Providing Oxnard with Convenient and Affordable Medical Care

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exer Urgent Care's 32nd Southern California location is now open, expanding into the city of West Adams. Located at 5315 W Adams Boulevard, the new center is staffed by ER doctors and medical professionals providing convenient, affordable and high-quality medical. Exer offers more comprehensive medical services than traditional walk-in clinics with the ability to treat 80 percent of the non-threatening emergencies seen in an ER at a fraction of the cost, including X-ray, ultrasounds, IV, laceration treatment, diagnostic lab testing, on- site pharmacy, pre-operation ("pre-op") exams, immunizations and vaccinations, pediatric services and more.

Exer Urgent Care Logo (PRNewsfoto/Exer Urgent Care) (PRNewswire)

"Our expansion into West Adams helps provide South Los Angeles with expert healthcare at an affordable price, helping the community avoid inconvenient and expensive trips to the ER," said Rob Mahan, CEO, Exer Urgent Care. "At Exer, we've reimagined the local walk-in urgent care experience to offer a wide bredth of services that prioritize the needs of our patients as they face everyday emergencies."

Exer Urgent Care is Southern California's fastest-growing urgent care company servicing a whole range of minor-to- major healthcare needs. Exer's in-house lab services range from PCR testing, COVID-19 rapid test (antigen), flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). All 31 Exer clinics offers flu shots, including the ability to test and treat the flu. Exer's patient portal offers access to test results and other health information.

Exer West Adams is currently open three days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the last patient registered at 8:30 p.m. Exer accepts most PPO, HMO and Medicare, and offers affordable self-pay options for those with minimal or no health insurance.

For more information about Exer Urgent Care visit ExerUrgentCare.com and follow @ExerUrgentCare on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Exer serves the greater Los Angeles regions, Orange and Ventura counties. Their current facilities reside in: San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita, South Bay, Ventura, Central Los Angeles, Orange County and the Westside.

For a full list of the 32 Exer clinic locations visit exerurgentcare.com/locations/ .

ABOUT EXER URGENT CARE

With 32

Southern California

locations, Exer Urgent Care is designed to get you better. With the peace of mind that comes from easy access to ER doctors and medical professionals, Exer services a whole range of minor-to-major healthcare needs in a convenient, high-quality and affordable environment. With an in-house PRC lab featuring next day COVID-19 testing results, x-ray, on-site pharmacy and more, Exer can treat 80 percent of the cases seen in an ER for a fraction of the cost. Exer believes healthier people make for healthier communities. Exer is here to make healthcare work better, feel better—and deliver better results—for everyone. Now let's get you better. For more information on Exer Urgent Care, visit

ExerUrgentCare.com

.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exer Urgent Care