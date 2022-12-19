TRAVEL WEEKLY'S 2022 READERS CHOICE AWARDS CROWN ALLIANZ TRAVEL INSURANCE AS BEST INSURANCE PROVIDER

Travel Insurance and Assistance Company Lauded for Seventh Consecutive Year

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading travel insurance and assistance company Allianz Partners USA was named Best Insurance Provider during Travel Weekly's 20th Annual Readers Choice Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on December 14th. Travel Weekly, considered the most influential business publication in the travel trade industry, honors the best in travel as voted on by suppliers at its annual Readers' Choice Awards. The 2022 awards program highlighted winners in 82 categories ranging from hotels and destinations to airlines and cruise lines.

(PRNewswire)

"This recognition by our peers and partners in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards is a true honor, especially atop the Best Insurance Provider category for the seventh year in a row," said Richard Aquino, vice president and head of sales at Allianz Partners USA. "By listening to our customers and evolving to meet their needs in the ever-changing travel space, we continue to deliver industry-leading products and a high level of service that merits this accolade."

When the Best Insurance Provider category was added to the Readers' Choice Awards program in 2018, Allianz claimed the top award and has consistently won the category for seven years running. This year, the company was preferred over five other finalists in the Travel Insurance category by a majority vote of travel professionals and readers of Travel Weekly.

"To be recognized as the best by your peers is the highest honor you can receive," said Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief of Travel Weekly. "Among our readers are travel counselors, industry marketing executives and the CEOs of the world's largest travel companies – a group uniquely qualified to evaluate a very crowded field of potential nominees. Those who have reached the top and received recognition as winners of Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards means that they have truly excelled and have met travelers' needs with the highest of standards, consistently, during these recent challenging times."

These widely recognized, coveted awards are presented annually to the industry suppliers who led the way in product and service during the past year. The open ballot phase of the voting was conducted during the summer. Travel Weekly readers were invited to write in the names of any company they believe best exemplifies a particular category. The leading vote recipients were identified as finalists, and a second round of voting to determine the winners took place September through November 2022.

A complete list of Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Award Winners can be found at: https://www.travelweekly.com/Readers-Choice-2022/The-list-of-winners-of-the-2022-Readers-Choice-Awards.

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/ .

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For Allianz Partners USA products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance is a mark of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance.

(PRNewsfoto/Allianz Partners) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allianz Partners