5 Rug Trends Interior Designers Expect to See In 2023

WINCHESTER, Va., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the rise of geometrically patterned rugs to trends inspired by middle eastern designs, Rugs Direct asked interior designers to share their thoughts on what trends we can expect to see emerge in 2023.

(PRNewswire)

Rugs Direct asked interior designers to share their thoughts on what trends we can expect to see emerge in 2023.

'70s-inspired rugs: "'70s-inspired decor has been on the rise throughout 2022 and shows no sign yet of abating," shares Cristina Chirila from FCI Interior Designs. "The texture of these rugs brings them to the forefront of a space, making more of a statement than a classic tightly woven fiber rug. Fuzzy Moroccan rugs will be the must-have carpet *du jour* next year." "'70s-inspired decor has been on the rise throughout 2022 and shows no sign yet of abating," sharesfrom"The texture of these rugs brings them to the forefront of a space, making more of a statement than a classic tightly woven fiber rug. Fuzzy Moroccan rugs will be the must-have carpet *du jour* next year." Outdoor rugs: "The whole indoor/outdoor rug industry is going to take it to a new level in 2023," shares interior designer Jen Dallas . "They will truly look more and more like an interior rug but for exterior use and will truly be used both indoors and outdoors. There are new fibers that are going to hit the market that can offer all the style, the feel, and the look more than ever before." "The whole indoor/outdoor rug industry is going to take it to a new level in 2023," shares interior designer. "They will truly look more and more like an interior rug but for exterior use and will truly be used both indoors and outdoors. There are new fibers that are going to hit the market that can offer all the style, the feel, and the look more than ever before." Moroccan and abstract rugs: Beril Yilmaz from BY Design and Viz shares, "Moroccan rugs are another style that's been gaining popularity in recent years. These rugs often feature bold geometric patterns, and they're available in a wide range of colors and materials." fromshares, "Moroccan rugs are another style that's been gaining popularity in recent years. These rugs often feature bold geometric patterns, and they're available in a wide range of colors and materials." Organic rugs: "We will continue to be eco-conscious in 2023, which means a focus on natural materials and vintage rugs," shares interior designer Beth Martin . "Bamboo, jute, sisal, and other eco-friendly materials are here to stay. Pre-loved rugs will be very on-trend because they are great for the environment, and you know no one else will have the same look as you." We will continue to be eco-conscious in 2023, which means a focus on natural materials and vintage rugs," shares interior designer"Bamboo, jute, sisal, and other eco-friendly materials are here to stay. Pre-loved rugs will be very on-trend because they are great for the environment, and you know no one else will have the same look as you." Practical rugs: "Clients are searching for practical rugs that wear well with growing families," shares interior designer Ashley Astleford . "Wool rugs are timeless and can last for many years and are usually the best investment for my high-end residential clients." Clients are searching for practical rugs that wear well with growing families," shares interior designer. "Wool rugs are timeless and can last for many years and are usually the best investment for my high-end residential clients."

About Rugs Direct

Since 1998, Rugs Direct has been a market-leading specialty online retailer of decorative area rugs for consumers, professional designers, and commercial customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Rugs Direct offers the best styles of area rugs such as Persian , Organic , Wool , Moroccan , Vintage-Inspired , Outdoor and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rugs Direct