Beacon Global Strategies and Armitage International, L.C. Announce Strategic Partnership

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS) and Armitage International, L.C. (Armitage) are excited to announce a strategic partnership focused on the pursuit of new opportunities to help companies conducting business in the Indo-Pacific region.

Beacon Global Stratagies/Armitage International (PRNewswire)

The shifting economic and geopolitical environment in the Indo-Pacific has increased demand for sound and actionable advice across a number of policy areas including export controls, foreign military sales, sanctions policy, data governance, and investment restrictions. This partnership will strengthen both firm's abilities to service clients, leaning on Beacon's focus on the region and deep understanding of Asia policy in Washington and Armitage's deep relationships in the region and experience working in foreign capitals.

"Partnering with Beacon will allow us to draw on decades of shared expertise across a range of topics—from the evolving U.S.-China competition to its impact on global supply chains and national technology policies—in order to help clients better understand dynamics not only in Washington but across the Indo-Pacific region," said Richard Armitage, President at Armitage International.

"We are excited about this new partnership with Armitage International. It will enhance the work of Beacon's Indo-Pacific Practice to jointly help clients interpret the impact of shifting relationship dynamics across the region and especially between Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, and the United States," said Michael Allen, Managing Director at BGS.

About Beacon Global Strategies:

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a leading strategic advisory firm, with over 70 staff and expert advisors, that provides clients an in-depth understanding of national security decision-making to advance objectives and solve problems in Washington and abroad. The Beacon team brings experience informed by their years of service in the White House, State Department, Defense Department, CIA, Justice Department, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector.

Armitage International, L.C.:

Armitage International, L.C. is a global business advisory firm, founded in 2005 by The Honorable Richard L. Armitage, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State. He is joined by seasoned professionals with extensive public and private sector experience. Together, they provide multinational clients with critical support at home and abroad in the areas of international business development, strategic planning, and problem solving.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beacon Global Strategies