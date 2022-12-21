Moxo Named an Innovator in the Aragon Research Globe for Digital Work Hubs for Second Year in a Row

Evaluation Based on Completeness of Strategy, Performance and Reach

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxo , the industry's leading client interaction solution, today announced it has been honored by Aragon Research, Inc. as a major provider in the Innovator category in the Aragon Research Globe for Digital Work Hubs, 2022 report.ͥ

As hybrid and remote work have become a more permanent aspect of work environments in 2022, digital work hubs are critical in streamlining business interactions and empowering workforces to be more productive and collaborative. Moxo's platform offers a customizable business service hub that drives customer engagement with a key focus on the ability to personalize experiences by leveraging automated workflows to streamline business processes and drive operational efficiency.

"We're honored to be included in Aragon Research's latest report that highlights Moxo's leading position in the digital work hub market," said Leena Iyar, Chief Brand Officer for Moxo. "Moxo delivers client interaction workspaces that help organizations streamline their business interactions, and support the full lifecycle of high-value client management from onboarding to service."

As a named "Innovator" in the report, Aragon Research identified that the strengths of Moxo's customizable work hub platform include:

Customer-focused solutions

Workflow

Expertise in Financial Services

Mobile support

Collaboration features

Third-party integrations

Security and scalability

For the 2022 Globe for Digital Work Hubs, Aragon identified four primary areas that comprise a digital work hub including collaborative content creation, content curation and content management, communications and task management, as well as the optional area of low-code app development. Other providers evaluated in the 2022 Globe for Digital Work Hubs report include: Airtable, Asana, Atlassian, Avaya, Cisco, Dropbox, Google, Igloo, Microsoft, Monday, Nextiva, RingCentral, Salesforce, Smartsheet, and Wrike. Aragon clients can access the 2022 Aragon Research Globe for Digital Work Hubs in the AIN client community or on aragonresearch.com.

To learn more about Moxo, visit https://www.moxo.com/ .

About Moxo

Control the chaos of managing client projects with Moxo.

Today's client engagement activities are stuck in the chaos of fragmented silos — requiring significant manual intervention. Moxo's client interaction workspaces bring structure to client projects by blending automation with human engagement. Digitize workflows across the client lifecycle - from onboarding, to servicing, and exception handling.

Moxo powers client interaction workflows across a diverse set of industries including financial services, consulting, legal, accounting, healthcare, and more. Our customers include companies like Citibank, FIS, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, and more.

Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx. To learn more, visit moxo.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com .

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

The Aragon Research Globe™ For Digital Work Hubs, 2022 by Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research, December 15, 2022.

