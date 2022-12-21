POPEYES® ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO LAUNCH IN KAZAKHSTAN

Iconic fried chicken brand Popeyes® to open in Central Asia, representing a gateway for the region and opening-up new expansion opportunities

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, the Popeyes® brand and Centras Group announced exciting new plans to develop and open dozens of Popeyes® restaurants across Kazakhstan in the coming years.

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring the iconic Chicken sandwich, spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. Popeyes® uses proprietary seasonings and techniques developed by an in-house culinary team of chefs that make its fried chicken a point of reference for Michelin chefs and celebrities.

All Popeyes® chefs bring an uncompromising passion for food and a commitment to honor Louisiana food, flavors and traditions. Popeyes® believes that the best food takes time, the iconic chicken is freshly prepared, marinated at least 12 hours in the bold and flavorful Cajun seasonings of Louisiana, hand battered and breaded, and slow cooked using proprietary technology, making each bite crispy outside and juicy inside.

Today's news means that guests in Kazakhstan can look forward to enjoying Popeyes® world-famous products, such as the brand's signature Chicken Sandwich, which was the subject of one of the most successful launches in quick service restaurant history when it was released in the USA in August 2019.

The brand's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavourful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurant companies with over 3,900 restaurants in over 30 countries around the world.

"We're excited to introduce our iconic Louisiana-style chicken to guests in Kazakhstan with Eldar Abdrazakov, a highly reputable local investor" said Thiago Santelmo, President RBI EMEA, parent company of Popeyes®. "This is the first deal for Popeyes® in Central Asia, representing a gateway for the region and opening-up new expansion opportunities for the brand in the coming years."

The Popeyes® launch in Kazakhstan is expected to lead to major investment in market-leading talent. Centras Group's Popeyes® business in Kazakhstan plans to create thousands of new jobs, spanning critical operational roles in construction, supply chain and distribution as well as provide a direct boost to the Kazakhstan hospitality sector by hiring talent to prepare and serve Popeyes® world-famous products to guests.

Eldar Abdrazakov, owner of Centras Group, said, "We are extremely proud to announce the signing of the agreement granting us the exclusive rights to operate Popeyes® in Kazakhstan, a beloved brand that has brought moments of celebrations to guests globally. Chicken is one of the largest and fastest growing categories in the country and is expected to grow rapidly in years to come, and we are confident that guests will love their fried chicken from Popeyes."

Today's announcement reflects the global appeal of Popeyes® and contributes to the ambitious brand expansion plan in the region. Popeyes® has previously entered into agreements to enter France, Poland and Czech Republic in 2023.

About Popeyes®

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at http://www.rbi.com

About Centras Group

Centras is a Kazakhstan's leading private corporation in financial and consumer services. A Kazkommertsbank Group's spin-off in 2004, Centras now commands leading market positions in insurance, financial and consumer services. Centras operates in Kazakhstan and Russia.

Centras pioneered the country's mutual fund in 2005 and international private equity fund in 2007. Centras is one of four mandated public pensions manager. Its insurance subsidiaries -- Centras Insurance, Kommesk-Omir -- cover life & non-life insurance and serve over 1.5 million customers a year. SOS Medical provides medical assistance and clinical services.

Centras is the organizer of The Kazakhstan Growth Forum, a professional event platform, and the publisher of the Centras 500 corporate annual ranking.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, initiatives and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations regarding the ability of the Popeyes business to open dozens of restaurants in the coming years and grow in Kazakhstan, to create thousands of new jobs and to successfully enter or grow in other markets; our expectations regarding our ability to replicate our successful international formula for Kazakhstani guests; the ability of the Popeyes business in Kazakhstan to create hundreds of career opportunities; or the ability of the Popeyes business to boost the hospitality sector in Kazakhstan. Other than as required under applicable laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

