Bosley Gives Back in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Bosley Raised $34,527 for Breast Cancer Awareness in 2022

For the ninth consecutive year, Bosley recognized Breast Cancer Awareness month with a dedicated fundraiser. This year, we're pleased to announce we raised $34,527 thanks to the help of generous donations from our employees, doctors, partners and community. With that significant addition, we've raised over $250,000 for organizations dedicated to researching the treatment and eradication of breast cancer since our first fundraiser in 2014.

Why Breast Cancer Awareness?

Since Bosley was established nearly 50 years ago, participating in good works projects has been one of our core values. As a company and as individuals, we're committed to giving back to the communities we work and live in.

While breast cancer research and advocacy is just one of the causes we choose to focus on, it's one that's close to our hearts. Bosley has over 450 employees, and sadly most of us do know someone or know of someone who has been affected by breast cancer. By partnering with the Susan G. Komen foundation, we aim to honor and support those needing assistance.

We take pride in making yearly donations to this cause and we continually strive to educate and help those affected.

Fundraising Is a Team Effort

Every October, Bosley donates a portion of all revenue to a Breast Cancer Awareness organization – but our team members are involved on a more individual basis, too. We encourage team members to participate locally and individually. This year, they rose to the challenge and showed their support for breast cancer awareness by participating in local events, decorating their local offices, wearing pink throughout the month, and purchasing Bosley merchandise. Many also made individual cash contributions or opted to donate paycheck deductions or PTO to the cause.

Bosley's Dedication To Breast Cancer Research

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women. A woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every 2 minutes. Especially since our company is made up of over 75% women, we seek to further research and bring awareness to breast cancer for both our employees and our loved ones at risk of developing it.

"I am so proud of our Bosley team for showing their yearly support throughout the month of October with their selfless contributions," said Rob Spurrell, Bosley president and CEO. "Susan G. Komen is an organization we take pride in with our donations in order to support those living with the disease, and to help with research and diagnosis. Giving back to the communities is something we are extremely honored to serve in any way we can."

"When you support Komen, you support the only breast cancer organization taking a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to fight breast cancer across all fronts, supporting millions of people in the U.S. and worldwide," said Paula Schneider, president and CEO of Susan G. Komen. "Bosley's generous donation will truly save lives by helping us meet the most critical needs of our communities—providing direct patient care through our helpline and financial assistance program, and investing in life-changing research to end breast cancer forever. We're honored they've joined forces with us once again, and we look forward to what we can accomplish together."

About Bosley

Bosley, The World's Most Experienced Hair Restoration Expert®, uses the latest technology to create completely natural-looking results. For more than 45 years, Bosley physicians have focused on the art and science of hair restoration for both men and women, utilizing innovative and artistic techniques that are also the most scientifically advanced. With more than 430,000 hair restoration procedures performed (with patients from all 50 states and 60 foreign countries), Bosley has helped hundreds of thousands of people find a permanent solution for their hair loss. For more information, please visit www.bosley.com .

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization. The nonprofit dedicates its time and donations to saving lives and hopes to end breast cancer forever. Komen advocates for patients, drives research breakthroughs, offers direct patient support, and improves access to high-quality care. For more information, please visit www.komen.org .

