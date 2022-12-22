Events.com Secures $100M Capital Investment from Global Emerging Markets (GEM) to Accelerate Global Expansion and Growth

LA JOLLA, Calif. and NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Event technology leader Events.com announced today that it has secured a capital commitment of $100 million in the form of a Share Subscription Facility (SSF) from Gem Global Yield LLC SCS (GGY). The SSF will accelerate the company's growth strategy via acquisitions, partnerships, and organic initiatives. Under this tailored agreement, Events.com will have the ability to draw down up to $100M following an equity exchange listing.

Events.com is a platform that helps passionate people create, promote, discover, enjoy, and make the most of every event. (PRNewswire)

Events.com recently acquired several companies, including the world's leading artificial intelligence and machine-learning event discovery company, an event sponsorship technology company, and a large industry-leading ticketing company. These acquisitions set a course for expansion and a major launch in 2023. The company will also announce a fourth acquisition soon and is looking to acquire additional companies.

"We are delighted that GEM has committed $100 million to Events.com," said Mitch Thrower, Co-founder and CEO of Events.com. "GEM's financing is a proven catalyst for the companies who are fortunate to partner with them. In addition to this financing, two major trends are converging in our favor: first, the massive recovery of the event sector as the world gets back together, and second, the continued growth of the experience economy. People increasingly value experiences above purchases. We're here to help people experience the most meaningful moments of their lives with the best technology available."

"We are proud of what we have accomplished, especially during the past few years," said Stephen Partridge, President, and Co-founder of Events.com. "During the most challenging times for the event industry, Events.com has supported its clients, protected participants, and has continued to achieve major product enhancements, including the successful integration of several acquisitions. This funding from GEM will help further our growth as we prepare to scale and continue to lead the industry forward. The accelerated launch of the Events.com platform and the unfolding of the Events.com story will redefine our sector, for this, we are both grateful and proud."

About GEM

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles and has completed over 740 transactions in 72 countries. GEM's investment vehicles provide the group and its investors with a diverse portfolio of asset classes that span the global private investing spectrum. Its family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs), and select venture investments.

For more information: https://www.gemny.com/

About Events.com

Events.com is a platform that helps passionate people create, promote, discover, enjoy, and make the most of every event. With its end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of products for every step of the event life cycle, allowing organizers to save time and generate more revenue. Events.com offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, event calendars, digital marketing services, on-site check-in, and on-site sales to make the event organizing process a smooth experience from start to finish. To power, your event with Events.com, or for more information, visit https://www.events.com

Create your event at Events.com – Online Event Registration Software: https://events.com

The most meaningful moments in our lives, powered by Events.com. – YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gcW83dpIOc

Events.com (@eventsdotcom) - Instagram photos and videos: https://www.instagram.com/eventsdotcom/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Events.com