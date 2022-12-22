New Impartner Partnerships Enable Ecosystem Expansion and Efficiencies by Connecting Partner Tech Stacks and Critical Data Systems

Integrations with iPaaS solutions such as Syncari and Tray.io connect—and keep updated—any partner information from any source or system

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, has eliminated inaccurate partner data through additional partnerships with iPaaS providers such as Syncari, Tray.io and others—that facilitate connections in a company's ecosystem. While Impartner has been longstanding integrated partners with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce, the new integrations bridge the gap between a company's additional direct sales systems and Impartner PRM.

"Because partnerships inherently span cross-departmental teams, strategic projects, and critical systems, it is becoming increasingly more challenging to centralize ecosystem technology management," said Gary Sabin, VP of Product at Impartner. "With these integrations, we not only have provided a single entry-point to all Partner Relationship Management (PRM) activity but have immensely increased the overall value connectivity of PRM within an organization's technology infrastructure."

These partnerships, and those included in Impartner's roadmap, provide connection and secure data exchange between critical business systems, such as a CRM, a data warehouse, or a BI tool. Further, these connections ensure that channel performance and partner data remains accurate and accessible within the centralized PRM system, enabling channel, operations and sales teams to trust the information they are acting on.

With these new connectors and previous integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365, HubSpot, and Salesforce, Impartner is the center and facilitator of the partner ecosystem. In his keynote at ImpartnerCon 2022, Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys shared that ecosystems are different from traditional indirect channels in that they are untethered to the financial transaction and focused more on partner co-innovation, value creation and network effects. Since 75% of world trade flows indirectly, ecosystem technology is the fastest-growing SaaS category, McBain says.

Syncari enables RevOps teams to align, analyze, and activate trusted customer data. Through powerful data management, workflow automation, and multi-directional sync, Syncari accelerates the unification and normalization of data to create distributed truth across the tech stack.

Tray.io is low-code automation that can easily turn unique business processes into repeatable and scalable workflows that evolve whenever business needs change. Unlike iPaaS solutions, which are expensive, complex, and code intensive, Tray.io's flexible self-service platform makes it simple to build integrations using any API and connect enterprise applications at scale without incremental costs. The Tray platform frees product leaders, and IT from tedious and repetitive tasks, enabling them to uplevel their skill set with automation to unlock their full potential and do things in a way that's right for their business.

