Surgent Accounting & Financial Education Presents New Online CPE Course on Just-Passed SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022

Webinar will provide in-depth analysis of new legislation and its sweeping changes to IRAs and qualified retirement plans

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, today announced a new online continuing professional education (CPE) course that covers the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 and associated changes to IRAs and qualified retirement plans. The legislation passed the House and the Senate and is on its way to President Biden's desk for his signature.

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education today announced a new online CPE course that covers the just-passed SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 and associated changes to IRAs and qualified retirement plans. (PRNewswire)

Surgent educates the accounting and finance community about legislative changes as they occur.

Airing live on Tuesday, Dec. 27, with subsequent rebroadcast dates that week and into January, Introduction to SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 (SEC2) will provide a deep dive into all aspects of the legislation that impact retirement planning for both individual and business clients.

The principal focus of SECURE 2.0, which builds on changes to the U.S. retirement system ushered in by the 2019 SECURE Act, is to expand retirement coverage and increase retirement savings. As such, it has many important changes relating to IRAs and qualified plans. This long-awaited legislation alters the landscape of retirement planning for taxpayers of all ages, and there are changes taking immediate effect in January 2023.

"At Surgent, we make it a priority to educate the accounting and finance community about legislative changes as they occur, and we are excited to dig deep into the SECURE 2.0 Act early next week," said Nick Spoltore, Surgent's vice president of strategic content development. "This course will give practitioners a thorough understanding of the latest rules on retirement, allowing them to competently discuss the changes with their accounting and finance clients. The webinar is also of particular relevance to practitioners' own retirement planning."

Major topics to be covered in the course include:

Automatic enrollment requirements for 401(k) plans

Change in the credit for small employer pension plan startup costs

$2,000 saver's match

Withdrawals for emergency expenses

Higher catch-up limits to apply beginning at age 60

Increase in age for required beginning date for mandatory distributions

Coverage for part-time workers

Student loan payments as elective deferrals for purposes of matching contributions

Financial incentives for plan contributions

"For accounting and finance professionals, knowledge translates into success, both personally and for the clients they serve," said Liz Kolar, Surgent's executive vice president. "With changes to retirement planning rules taking effect in the coming weeks, we recognize the importance of arming practitioners with up-to-date expertise as quickly as possible. We are excited to share this webinar and know it will be of value to our industry."

Course rebroadcast dates are (all times Eastern):

Dec. 28 , 2 - 4 p.m.

Dec. 29 , 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Dec. 30 , 1 - 3 p.m.

Dec. 31 , 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Jan. 3 , 2 - 4 p.m.

Jan. 6 , 1 - 3 p.m.

In addition to this CPE webinar, Surgent is also updating its 2023 curriculum to reflect these changes that will soon go into effect.

The two-hour course is worth two CPE credits. Learn more about and register for the new webinar here .

About Surgent

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, is a provider of the high-impact education experiences that accounting, tax and financial professionals need throughout their careers. For most of the company's 35-year history, Surgent has been a trusted provider of the continuing professional education (CPE), continuing education (CE) and skill-based training that professionals need to maintain their credentials and stay current on industry changes. More recently, Surgent became one of the fastest-growing certification exam review providers, offering adaptive learning-based courses that help learners pass accounting and finance credentialing exams faster. Learn more at Surgent.com.

About KnowFully

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA Med, Psychotherapy.net and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Surgent Holdings) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Surgent Accounting & Financial Education