Wild Theory Introduces Strata PM THC + CBD + CBN Gummies for Deeper, More Restful Sleep

Stop counting and start dreaming with a groundbreaking blend of THC, CBD, and CBN — the most powerful sleep cannabinoid.

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Theory CBD Co., a local, family-owned CBD company, is excited to announce their newest trailblazing CBD product: Strata PM THC + CBD + CBN Gummies . Alongside its therapeutic CBD and THC content, Strata PM boasts the inclusion of CBN, the cannabinoid best known to induce relaxation and deep, restful sleep.

Shortly after founding vitamin and supplement store The Healthy Place in 2010, Tim and Becki O'Brien widened their expertise toward the CBD market. Wild Theory CBD Co . came to fruition as the family team noticed the need for high-quality CBD products available at affordable prices. Now, they successfully provide CBD oils, topicals, and gummies that help resolve health issues and improve daily living for their customers everywhere.

CBD: 30mg

THC: 2.5mg (0.3% by weight)

CBN: 15mg

Flavor: strawberry

Uses: enhances sleep quality and duration, relieves insomnia, pain, and anxiety

It's no secret that sleep has increasingly worsened for Americans in recent years, as well as dependence on sleep aids and medications. Strata PM THC + CBD + CBN Gummies aim to be the natural answer for restorative sleep that powerfully works.

"We realized there was a need for natural sleep support that would still powerfully induce relaxation and restful sleep. And that's what we kept in mind when we created Strata PM!" - Tim O'Brien, co-founder of Wild Theory CBD Co. and The Healthy Place

CBN, or cannabinol, is one of the most potent cannabinoids that causes sedative-like effects. This completely legal cannabinoid is taking the CBD market by storm due to its sleep-supportive effects that don't result in daytime sleepiness, grogginess, or risk of addiction. CBN's sleep benefits even become enhanced when combined with THC and CBD.

"The soothing sleep benefits of CBN combined with the synergistic effects of CBD and THC allow for truly therapeutic relief and relaxation when you need it the most. And the best part? It's a completely natural and health-promoting formula!" - Becki O'Brien, co-founder of Wild Theory CBD Co. and The Healthy Place

Wild Theory CBD Co. strives to create innovative, creative, and potent CBD products like oils, capsules, gummies, creams, and balms. All of their high-quality hemp is locally grown in Madison, Wisconsin, and each product is expertly produced to ensure the entire production benefits the plants, planet, and people. With just one taste, you'll be persuaded to utilize Wild Theory hemp for all of your health concerns!

