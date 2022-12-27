ASSA ABLOY acquires Janam Technologies in the US

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Janam, a leading provider of handheld mobile computers and readers, based in the US. This acquisition enhances HID's event access portfolio to now also include handheld readers for scanning tickets using barcode and RFID technology, including NFC.

"I am very pleased to welcome Janam into the ASSA ABLOY Group. Janam is a strategic technological addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group and reinforces our current RFID offering and provides complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"We welcome Janam to the HID family and look forward to leveraging their mobile reader technology to improve the event experience for millions of spectators around the world," says Björn Lidefelt, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit HID Global.

Janam was founded in 2006 and has some 20 employees. Based in New York, it will be part of HID's Identification Technologies Business Area.

Sales in 2021 amounted to about MUSD 21 (approx. MSEK 200) with a good EBIT margin and the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 51,000 employees and sales of SEK 95 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3690107/1757463.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/gt1-kiosk-scanning-1,c3129581 GT1 Kiosk Scanning 1 https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/janam-2,c3129583 Janam 2 https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/janam-3,c3129582 Janam 3

View original content:

SOURCE ASSA ABLOY