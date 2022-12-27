InventHelp Inventor Develops New Gaming Console for Girls (CBA-2491)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide women and girls with a fun new gaming console that they can call their own," said an inventor, from Augusta, Ga., "so I invented the G-4-G (GAMING FOR GIRLS). My design would offer an alternative to video games geared towards boys and men."

The invention provides a modified gaming console for girls. In doing so, it offers games that would appeal to girls. As a result, it provides added fun and entertainment and it enhances style. The invention features a unique and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for girls. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CBA-2491, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

