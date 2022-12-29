Impartner Starts 2023 with No. 1 Ranking in G2 Reports

Impartner secured No. 1 ranking in both Enterprise and Mid-Market Partner Management; maintains leader status in TCMA category

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, starts 2023 ranked No. 1 in multiple categories by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. In its Winter 2022 Report, G2 ranked Impartner No. 1 in Enterprise Partner Management and in Mid-Market Partner Management, and as a Leader on the TCMA Grid. Impartner has been ranked as a leader for nine consecutive quarters.

"We look forward to delivering great products, additional ecosystem partnerships and educational value to our customers in 2023," said Gary Sabin, VP of Product at Impartner. "It's gratifying to see our customers rate us so highly for helping them drive indirect revenue for their companies. Our passion to help companies maximize their partner ecosystem drives us to provide the best solutions for our customers and partners. We look forward to a successful 2023."

Companies achieve leader status by receiving positive reviews from verified business professionals compared to similar products in the category. A product must receive 10 or more reviews and five responses to each category-specific question for inclusion in the report. In Q4, Impartner received an average star rating of 4.5. Impartner received No. 1 for Mid-Market and delivered a 91% customer satisfaction rating for most likelihood to recommend and a superior satisfaction of ease of doing business of 91%, placing No. 1 overall ahead of all other solutions.

Sam V., Senior Director, Channel Experience, at an enterprise company offered this review during the quarter: "The implementation team, the CSM team, and the executive staff at Impartner have created an experience to envy. From the first demo to launch, they were attentive and invested in our success. If it wasn't for Impartner we would not have been able to double our indirect business in the first 12 months of launching!"

"G2 reports are based on 100% validated reviews written by real users—not biased marketing materials or pay-for-play reports," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Our community is a place where professionals and potential buyers help one another find the best business solutions."

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation (PMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

