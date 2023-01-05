Sweet Chick Opens New Flagship Location in Union Square NYC

Home of the Hottest Chicken and Waffles, Sweet Chick Pivots to Fast-Casual Business Model that Doesn't Sacrifice Hospitality

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Chick , home of the hottest chicken and waffles, is excited to announce a brand new location at Union Square in NYC where the company is taking over the once famed Coffee Shop location. The new storefront represents a new prototype flagship for the company as the brand embarks with a Fast Casual restaurant business model.

Open now, Sweet Chick Union Square will debut with a new menu, a whole new dining experience, and the same Sweet Chick vibe that has brought customers back again and again since 2013. Switching to fast-casual was a no-brainer for the brand, with the recent partnership with Founder's Table and long-time backing of rap icon, Nas, Sweet Chick is poised to grow exponentially in the coming years.

"After the past nearly 10 years of showing up and creating community with Sweet Chick, we're thrilled to be expanding on a new level," said John Seymour, Founder of Sweet Chick. "During the pandemic, our customers were still showing up day after day and we've learned a lot from it. Sweet Chick Union Square represents a new era for us – a fast-casual model will allow us to spread love to even more customers across the country while still doing what we do best: creating a neighborhood experience that's still driven by classic and true hospitality."

Sweet Chick Union Square's new operating model includes a contemporary digital menu featuring classic fan favorites, a new line of canned Sweet Chick cocktails, and the introduction of new dessert programs like soft-serve ice cream and Cutie Pies: mini pies that will rotate with seasonal flavors. Plus, brunch will be available every day and not just on the weekends and the location will include the launch of a merchandise program where fashion meets culture.

Sweet Chick was founded on old-school hospitality, which is something Founder John Seymour refuses to sacrifice. Staff at Union Square are trained to treat customers like they do at any other Sweet Chick location so guests can expect the same great service and food at Sweet Chick Union Square.

Located at 32 E 16th Street, Sweet Chick Union Square will represent all new Sweet Chick locations moving forward.

About Sweet Chick:

Founded in 2013, the neighborhood's beloved chicken and waffles joint, Sweet Chick, operates on a simple philosophy: great food, cool vibes, and craft cocktails at a great price. Backed by rap icon Nas, Sweet Chick is loved by music icons and tastemakers as the place to meet us with friends for brunch or late-night dinner. Sweet Chick has locations in New York and Los Angeles. For more information on Sweet Chick, please visit: www.sweetchick.com .

