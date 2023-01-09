Arizonans for Responsible Tourism Launches Super Bowl Preparedness Campaign for Short-Term Rental Hosts

Pregame Prep initiative promotes compliance with new local STR laws and responsible renting practices

GLENDALE, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arizonans for Responsible Tourism (AZRT) has launched the Pregame Prep campaign to help Arizona short-term rental hosts in the Glendale-Phoenix metro area get ready to host around Super Bowl LVII. The hosting education series covers two key areas:

Arizonans for Responsible Tourism logo (PRNewswire)

Compliance education around the blitz of new local short-term rental ordinances passed in the wake of Arizona's Senate Bill 1168 passed last year, which gave some regulatory powers back to cities and towns

Responsible renting and good neighbor practices to help short-term rental hosts ensure they are proactively educating guests and preventing nuisances

"During a major event like the Super Bowl, short-term rentals become essential to accommodate many of the tens of thousands of visitors coming to Arizona," said Linda Curry, President of AZRT. "AZRT is taking proactive steps, including education and awareness, to ensure compliance with state laws and local regulations, as well as outlining best practices for nuisance prevention in our communities."

AZRT has teamed up with Vrbo, a leading travel platform and sponsor of 2022's Fiesta Bowl in Glendale; GovOS, a short-term rental compliance software; and Rent Responsibly, a community building and education platform for short-term rental operators.

Together, the group has published a hosting resource center with free guides, checklists, and other tools on good neighbor and nuisance prevention practices.

They have also developed a regulatory resource center with compliance and permit guides to many of the new local ordinances and AZ's transaction privilege tax, along with self-check assessments and other support tools.

AZRT and its partners will additionally be hosting a series of free events , including virtual webinars and in-person meetups in select cities.

"Arizona has become an epicenter for innovation and leadership in the vacation rental industry," said Philip Minardi, Global Director of Public Affairs for Vrbo. "Continued collaboration between vacation rental stakeholders, government officials, and community members is critical during this dynamic regulatory and big event season. Vrbo is thrilled to be a partner in this multifaceted education campaign to ensure that Arizona short-term rental hosts and travelers have the tools and resources needed to succeed."

"Rent Responsibly is honored to partner with AZRT in this effort and help Arizona be an exemplary host state of the Super Bowl and other major events," said David Krauss, CEO and co-founder of Rent Responsibly. "The short-term rental community here is pioneering collaborative solutions that are sure to have a positive domino effect to other communities."

"We applaud the State of Arizona for giving local governments more autonomy to work with the communities and businesses they serve," said Anna Vaughn, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at GovOS. "As governments now work to build holistic systems for short-term rentals, partnerships like this will improve communication between owners, government agencies and the community. We're confident that by partnering with AZRT, Rent Responsibly, and Vrbo we can develop long-term solutions for short-term renting."

About Arizonans for Responsible Tourism

AZRT is a statewide organization of more than 2,500 short-term rental operators and members of the AZ tourism economy that support fair, common-sense regulation to manage short-term rentals throughout our communities. To join or learn more, visit AZRTR.org .

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together.

Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties around the world. We believe travel is a force for good, and we take our role seriously. Good policy ensures the industry is growing and operating in a responsible, sustainable way. Vrbo is committed to educating hosts and travelers on being a good neighbor and working with communities in support of fair and effective vacation rental regulations.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com .

About Rent Responsibly

Founded in 2019, Rent Responsibly is the community-building and education platform for short-term rental owners, hosts and managers. Rent Responsibly's mission is to empower short-term rental communities to collaborate and further responsible renting for the benefit of people, places, and planet. Learn more at RentResponsibly.org .

About GovOS

GovOS is the leading digital transformation platform for local governments. Headquartered in Austin, TX, GovOS serves government agencies of all sizes across the United States. Through its secure and integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, governments can automate and streamline operations, provide seamless access to resources and information, and deliver cutting-edge digital services to businesses, residents and agencies. For more information, visit GovOS.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arizonans for Responsible Tourism