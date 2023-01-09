Barcodes Group to attend NRF - Retail's Big Show with New Software Partner Tag Retail Systems

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To boost their efforts in the retail space, Barcodes Group is hosting an exhibitor booth which will feature their latest software partner Tag Retail Systems at NRF - Retail's Big Show, January 15-17, 2023. The strategic partnership synergizes hardware and software capabilities, providing a unified solution for retail businesses. The NRF event presents clients with the unique opportunity to witness the solution in a live retail environment.

Tag Retail Systems is a leader in developing innovative technologies for digital and brick & mortar retailing. Their application platform connects critical retail operations from supply to shop floor, suitable for any ruggedized mobile computer. The partnership adds additional value to Barcodes Group's robust inventory and point-of-sale solutions and allows clientele to digitize their retail operations.

"Efficient retail operations require the seamless union of hardware and software, connecting critical workflows from supply to shop floor. Our partnership enables that value for our customers. Together, we present a streamlined approach to the implementation process, providing state-of-the-art, cost-reducing technology that improves daily routines," says Will Barnett, Director of ISV Business Development.

The Barcodes exhibitor booth (#3942) hosts several other end-to-end technology solutions that improve mobility, visibility, and automation, including:

Barcodes Group proprietary SLS RFID enabled supply chain solution

Autonomous Mobile Robot solutions – including robots from Fetch and Locus Robotics

The latest rugged scanners and mobile computers designed for retail operations

"We are excited to attend Retail's Big Show with our new partner Tag Retail Systems," said Barcodes Group CEO Dan Nettesheim. "They bring to the table unique software capabilities that elevate customer experiences and assist in our mission to provide clients with world-class, comprehensive solutions."

At NRF, Barcodes Group is located at Booth #3942. To schedule a free consultation at the event, book an appointment here.

