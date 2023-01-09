Gov. Reeves Proclaims Jan. 22-Jan. 28 "Mississippi School Choice Week," Recognizes Choice as Key to Effective Education

Mississippi families to hold more than 200 events during the thirteenth annual celebration of school choice

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Tate Reeves has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 to be School Choice Week in Mississippi. During the Week state, city, and county leaders nationwide will formally raise their voices to create awareness of the importance of customizable education options.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

Gov. Reeves's proclamation comes on the heels of a year of historic school choice expansions nationwide. The proclamation highlights the importance of high-quality education options for the success of Mississippi kids. It also recognizes the importance of parents knowing all the types of schools in order to identify the best educational option for their child.

"Mississippi School Choice Week" is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January. The full text of the proclamation can be found on the School Choice Week website at schoolchoiceweek.com/proclamations-2023 .

For the Week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 267 activities across the state of Mississippi–– between a capitol rally, dance contests, talent shows, a poetry night, and much more –– all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have or want to have, for their children's education.

More than 25,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.

"During School Choice Week, Mississippi families will celebrate and explore every type of school the state offers," said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "Gov. Tate's proclamation recognizes how important options are to families across the state and reaffirms that all children should have access to the highest quality education possible."

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/mississippi

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week