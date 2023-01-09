Taxpayers Could Win Thousands of Dollars in Jackson Hewitt's Double Your Refund Sweepstakes Celebrating Company's 40th Tax Season

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick-off the upcoming tax season and to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® is hosting a weekly 'Double Your Refund' sweepstakes through April 2, 2023. The 12-week sweepstakes will award a total of 40 lucky grand prize winners a "double tax refund" cash prize equivalent to the value of the winner's federal tax refund, with a maximum match of $15,000, and a minimum prize of at least $1,500. Additionally, each week, 40 runner-up entrants will be randomly selected to win $400. In total, the nation's second largest tax preparation service is giving taxpayers the opportunity for a chance to win thousands of dollars this tax season.

(PRNewsfoto/Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"In celebration of our 40th anniversary, we want to award 40 lucky winners an extra tax refund with our first-ever 'Double Your Refund' sweepstakes. We understand that receiving a tax refund can be financially impactful, and we want to give everyone who files with a Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro a chance to get twice as much. In addition, we will also award $400 to 40 runner-up winners each week," said Kim Hudson, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "We know that every dollar matters in this economy, and it matters who does your taxes. In our 40 years of service, we have filed over 60 million tax returns, and we continue to offer the best tax service to our clients."

According to a recent Jackson Hewitt survey, if people could magically double the size of their refund, almost half (42 percent) would spend the money on major bills (rent/mortgage, medical bills, debt, utilities, car payment, etc.), with 34 percent depositing money into savings or a retirement account, as well as essential items (gas, groceries, household supplies, medical necessities, etc.), with 28 percent choosing to pay credit card debt.

Starting today, January 9, 2023, through April 2, 2023, taxpayers can begin to enter to win a chance to double their federal tax refund. There are two ways to enter the sweepstakes and there is a limit of one entry per person, regardless of entry method:

Jackson Hewitt location within the sweepstakes period will be entered into the sweepstakes. To find a store location to make an appointment, visit Taxpayers who file a 2022 federal tax return at anylocation within the sweepstakes period will be entered into the sweepstakes. To find a store location to make an appointment, visit here

Taxpayers not filing with Jackson Hewitt may also enter one of the weekly drawings by mailing in an entry by the Monday following the week that their federal tax return was filed within the sweepstakes period.

Winners will be selected in random drawings to be conducted weekly during the 12-week entry period. All potential winners will be notified by email, phone, or mail. For full rules, terms, and conditions of the sweepstakes, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com/legal/sweepstakes.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,600 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including 2,700 in Walmart stores as well as online tax prep services, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

Survey Methodology

The opt-in survey was commissioned by Jackson Hewitt on December 2, among 1,000 American adults aged 18 and older, and conducted online by Dynata. Respondents of the survey were selected from those who volunteered to participate in online surveys. One thousand complete surveys were collected using the sample framework based on U.S. Census data for age, ethnicity, gender, region, and income.

