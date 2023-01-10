THE FOOD & WINE CLASSIC IN ASPEN 2023 TO CELEBRATE 40 YEARS OF ICONS & INNOVATORS

Bobby Flay, Carla Hall, Marcus Samuelsson, Andrew Zimmern, and Brooke Williamson Among All-Star Talent

Tickets for June 2023 Event to Go on Sale January 18

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's FOOD & WINE announced today that tickets will go on sale January 18 for the 40th annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, scheduled to take place June 16 – 18, 2023. The brand will celebrate 40 years of bringing the best in the culinary and hospitality industries to Aspen for an unforgettable three-day epicurean experience with iconic culinary leaders, innovative wine experts, and game-changing beverage connoisseurs. Bobby Flay, Marcus Samuelsson, and Carla Hall are among the all-star talent joining the year's festivities. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning at Noon ET on January 18 here: classic.foodandwine.com .

"For 40 years, the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen has showcased the culinary icons and world-class innovators who have shaped cuisine in America," said FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis. "Our team is excited to commemorate this milestone year with celebratory experiences and innovative programming hosted by an all-star roster of tastemakers. The Classic has been a must-visit experience for four decades and we look forward to building on that legacy."

The event will feature its signature mix of cooking demonstrations, wine and spirits seminars, a Grand Tasting Pavilion filled with hundreds of winemakers, distillers, and culinary offerings from around the globe, and panel discussions with experts. Maneet Chauhan, Gregory Gourdet, Tiffany Derry, Kwame Onwuachi, Kristen Kish, the winner of Bravo's Top Chef World All-Stars, and Justin Chapple are among the all-star lineup, with more to be announced. Wine and cocktail tastings will be led by experts such as Alba Huerta, Mark Oldman, Laura Werlin, Alpana Singh, Amanda McCrossin, Anthony Giglio, June Rodil, Nate Ganapathi, Wanda Mann, Bobby Stuckey, Sabato Sagaria and Ray Isle, among others.

As part of the FOOD & WINE Gives philanthropic initiative which launched in 2019 to help facilitate meaningful change by supporting outstanding charitable partners in the community and culinary industry, the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen will make a donation to Southern Smoke Foundation, a national emergency relief fund that supports workers in the food and beverage industry in crisis, and No Kid Hungry, the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S.

Sponsors of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 2023 include American Express, Lexus, Foods and Wines from Spain, Le Creuset, Monogram Luxury Appliances, and S.Pellegrino.

