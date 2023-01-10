Greenbriar Equity Group Promotes Noah Blitzer and Michael Wang to Managing Director

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce the promotions of Noah Blitzer and Michael Wang to Managing Director. Both Mr. Blitzer and Mr. Wang are long-tenured members of Greenbriar's investment team and their promotions reflect their significant individual contributions to Greenbriar as well as the continuing growth and evolution of Greenbriar's senior leadership team.

Mr. Blitzer joined Greenbriar in 2011 and rejoined after business school. He has been particularly focused on the aerospace, aviation and defense sectors, including Greenbriar's investments in Align Aerospace, Alliance Ground International, Applied Aerospace Structures Corporation, Arotech, EDAC, PCX Aerosystems, STS Aviation Group and Whitcraft among others. Mr. Blitzer graduated from Brown University with a degree in Civil Engineering and Economics and received an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Wang joined Greenbriar in 2012. At Greenbriar he has focused across a number of Greenbriar's sectors with a particular emphasis on investments in the supply chain, logistics and distribution sectors, including Greenbriar investments in BDP International, Radwell International, SEKO, Wineshipping, and World Freight Company among others. Mr. Wang graduated from the Ivey Business School at Western University with a degree in Business Administration.

Noah Roy, a Greenbriar Managing Partner, said, "Both Michael and Noah are proven investors and business builders, trusted partners to our portfolio companies and have established themselves as leaders both within Greenbriar and more broadly in the sectors and industries we invest in. Their promotions also continue Greenbriar's long history of growing talent and leadership from within, reflecting our distinct culture and approach to working collaboratively together and with our portfolio companies. Michael and Noah personify this culture and commitment to Greenbriar, and we are delighted that they will continue to help lead Greenbriar in the years ahead."

