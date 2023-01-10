INTRODUCING THE MEADOWS OUTPATIENT CENTER-DENVER

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare brings its 45+ years of experience in addiction, mental health, and trauma treatment to the Mile High City

PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH), the industry leader in trauma, addiction, eating disorders, and co-occurring disorder treatment for more than 45 years, is excited to announce the grand opening of The Meadows Outpatient Center-Denver. Located in the city's Denver Tech Center, this new state-of-the-art facility is currently accepting patients and will begin offering treatment to Colorado residents on January 23, 2023.

The Meadows Outpatient Center already has a proven track record with established facilities in Scottsdale, Dallas, Silicon Valley, and a new location in Las Vegas, addressing everything from substance use disorders and mental health issues to past trauma, chronic stress, burnout, depression, and anxiety. The Meadows Outpatient Center-Denver will offer both intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs, featuring an on-site Brain Center to provide neurofeedback and other self-regulation techniques. Other differentiators include a rotating eight-week curriculum, a mix of traditional and experiential/holistic therapies, and their trusted Meadows Model, which was created under the guidance of the Meadows Senior Fellows, an expert team of industry leaders.

Colorado's rates of mental illness are higher than the national average, with 23.2% of adults in Colorado reporting a mental illness in the past year compared to 20.8% for the entire US. Drug addiction is also a growing problem in the Centennial State. The rate of overdose deaths in Colorado has nearly doubled in four years, from 16.5 deaths per 100,000 residents in 2018 to 31.7 deaths per 100,000 in 2021, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

"This is a great time for us to be expanding our Meadows Outpatient Centers and programs around the country because we want to provide this life-saving treatment for as many people as possible," says Jim Corrington, Executive Director of Outpatient Services. "Our Meadows Model combined with time-tested substance use disorder outpatient treatment works incredibly well, and our patients in recovery and our outcomes prove that."

MBH plans to continue that growth with additional outpatient centers scheduled to open in the first half of 2023, with locations in Austin and Houston slated to follow Denver. They also offer a Virtual IOP program, MBH Connect, for those who aren't near one of their outpatient locations or need the flexibility of online treatment.

"I've seen the power of the Meadows Model to change lives," says Sean Walsh, CEO of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. "That's why, as we've worked tirelessly to develop world-class treatment programs, it's also been important to make our programs as accessible as possible to those in need."

