Pope Consulting Launches E-Learning Diversity Courses and Refreshes Brand

CINCINNATI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pope Consulting, a pioneer in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) education and consulting, is offering wide access to its award-winning virtual learning program, The Inclusive Workplace. The company has also updated its brand to better reflect the DEI service and opportunities it provides to help organizations strengthen relationships among people of diverse backgrounds and experiences.

The Inclusive Workplace is an online, interactive DEI program that helps participants gain insight into DEI issues within their organization and builds a workplace culture that embraces diverse ideas, backgrounds, and perspectives. The program was recently awarded three Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for 2022. A one-hour, self-paced program, The Inclusive Workplace is the first of many online DEI courses Pope Consulting will offer to meet rapidly growing interest and needs from organizations and non-profits. The program is also available to individuals looking to strengthen their own cultural competencies for professional and personal goals.

"We've seen a lot of important change and growth over the course of Pope Consulting's nearly 50-year history, but nothing that compares to the groundswell of interest in DEI that we're now hearing from organizations," said Merlin Pope III, president and second-generation leader of the family-owned business. "We've kept pace with those needs, evolving our content and now delivery options so we can support organizations wherever they are on their DEI journey. This is an investment that not only fosters a healthier, more satisfying work environment, but also leads to greater productivity and an improved bottom line."

The company's brand refresh presents a new look and feel along with updated messaging that aligns with the level of sophistication and experience Pope Consulting provides to its clients.

