Hill's Pet Nutrition Expands Footprint in Kansas with New Global and U.S. Headquarters in the Greater Kansas City Area; Topeka Remains Vital Global Hub for Science Innovation and Manufacturing

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition , a global leader in science-led pet nutrition, today announced it will expand its footprint in Kansas with the relocation of its global and U.S. headquarters to Aspiria Campus, located at 6180 Sprint Parkway, in Overland Park, Kan. to create a new hub in the Greater Kansas City area. Hill's will continue to invest in its global science, technology and manufacturing hubs in Topeka. The move is expected to take place in Q4 2023.

Hill's presence in Topeka, Kan., includes its Pet Nutrition Center, a 170-acre research and development campus in North Topeka, which is inclusive of the new Small Paws Innovation Center, a $30 million, 25,000 square foot facility that opened in late 2021. Additionally, Hill's Topeka and Emporia manufacturing sites will remain, as well as a new manufacturing site in Tonganoxie, which is slated to open in 2023. Hill's will also continue its support of its Topeka community partners and the Topeka community, while expanding charitable efforts to the Greater Kansas City region.

"We are proud to extend our 75-year history in the Sunflower State. We will continue investing in our science, innovation and manufacturing hubs in Topeka - while expanding our footprint with the creation of a new hub for our Global and U.S. headquarters in the Greater Kansas City area," said John Hazlin, President and CEO of Hill's Pet Nutrition. "This marks an important step in our global growth as we work to meet the growing demand for our science-led pet nutrition."

Hill's conducted an extensive search in the Midwest region before selecting the Aspiria Campus site. The Hill's office design will feature a more modern concept to create a modern approach to the workplace, including an on-site dog park. As a global company, the centralized location will provide closer proximity to the Kansas City International Airport, as well as greater access to the benefits of a major metropolitan area.

