Law Offices of C. Antonio Delgado: Top Immigration Lawyer with Offices Nationwide at your Service!

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced new processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans seeking to temporarily reside in the United States. These processes provide a safe and legal way for qualifying individuals to come to the United States and seek temporary parole for up to two years, with the option to apply for work authorization.

To be eligible for these programs, individuals must:

Be a national of Cuba , Haiti , Nicaragua , or Venezuela

Have a supporter in the United States who will provide financial and other support

Undergo and clear robust security vetting

Meet other eligibility criteria

Warrant a favorable exercise of discretion

DHS will begin implementing these new processes for Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans on Jan. 6, 2023. The process for Venezuelans will continue as previously announced.

To apply for these programs, individuals must complete the process electronically and should not approach the border. U.S.-based individuals may submit Form I-134A, Online Request to be a Supporter and Declaration of Financial Support, on behalf of named nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, or Venezuela to come to the United States.

It is important to note that access to these processes is free and neither the U.S. supporter nor the beneficiary is required to pay any fees. Beware of any scams or potential exploitation by anyone who asks for money associated with applying to these programs.

The Law Offices of C. Antonio Delgado is dedicated to helping individuals navigate the application process and provide the necessary documentation to increase their chances of approval.

