Lives not limited by disability

Many people dream of passing the judicial exam and becoming a lawyer, and Tan Ting is one such person. What sets her apart however, is that she is deaf. The judicial exam is one of the hardest professional qualification exams in China, and Tan Ting, who had already been living in "difficult mode," spent three years to pass it. Tan is not a law student. But, she studied hard to prepare for the exam so that she can use sign language and law to help more deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals like herself.

For the deaf community, access to legal knowledge is limited, and many are unaware of their rights, let alone how to defend them. "I want to use my 'talking hands' to bring the voice of justice to every silent corner," Tan said. With this in mind, she embarked on the path of becoming a lawyer. In addition to helping deaf people with legal issues through her work, she regularly releases educational videos and livestreams using sign language to provide free legal knowledge and advice to the deaf community.

Xiao Jia, a partially sighted young woman, really wanted to learn how to apply makeup to make herself prettier. After hearing about her story, a makeup artist offered to help her and encouraged her. Now, Xiao has become a beauty consultant and releases tutorial videos online, teaching other girls who are partially sighted how to put on makeup.

A coffee shop called Hinichijou, also known as the Bear Paw Café, went viral because most of its employees have disabilities. The shop's founder provided training to ensure that all the baristas could work independently. Given that the deaf baristas were not good at and were reluctant to communicate with customers, the shop's storefront was a hole in the wall through which an employee wearing paw-shaped gloves served coffee. A year later, some baristas were willing to have direct communication with customers, so the coffee shop opened a new branch, this time with the wall "torn down." This year, some blind baristas joined Hinichijou and everything in the store from the interior design to the coffee machines was customized to ensure that they could work without assistance.

From increasingly diverse education and training to more inclusive environments, China is backing and helping the disabled community in more subtle ways. Such support is not based on sympathy or pity, but on the sincere hope that they can participate in and enjoy everyday life on an equal footing.

Nowadays in China, an increasing number of disabled people are sharing their lives and sending the message to others that they are just slightly different from ordinary people, and that there are no limits to what people can achieve.

