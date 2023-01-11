VP of Strategy for Moomoo Technologies Recognized at Money 2.0 Conference

Justin Zacks receives an Outstanding Leadership Award

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan.11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy of Moomoo Technologies Inc, was recognized within the finance and FinTech industry with an "Outstanding Leadership Award" at the Money 2.0 Conference - Winter Edition in Las Vegas, NV on December 21, 2022.

The Money 2.0 Conference recognizes companies, leaders, and visionaries in the finance industry. During the recognition sessions, exemplary individuals and brands are recognized who are proactively leveraging technology and tools driving creative innovations in the insurance, legal, banking and finance areas. Money 2.0 accepts nominations for Outstanding Leadership, Outstanding Organization and Visionaries awards. Nominees are then interviewed and selected to partake in an application process that is then examined and judged by a panel. During this winter conference,30 winners were recognized.

"I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious award," said Justin Zacks. "My experience in trading and financial journalism has informed my current role in leading growth and strategy, but it's my exceptional teammates at Moomoo Technologies that have enabled me to achieve the success worthy of such an award."

Prior to joining moomoo, Zacks worked as a reporter in Bloomberg's equities division. Prior to Bloomberg, he analyzed and provided commentary on M&A and event driven situations at both Reorg and Dealreporter. Zacks spent the first half of his career trading equities and foreign exchange derivatives for a number of companies including UBS and Prudential-Bache Securities. He received a B.S. in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

Moomoo's mission is to provide investors at all levels of experience with an intuitive and powerful investing platform leveraging the power of technology. Moomoo users have access to real-time and in-depth data including pre-market and after-market quotes, Level 2 data, and real-time options chains. Additionally, users have access to market news and insights from around the globe, educational courses and content, and the ability to connect with over 19 million global users through moomoo and its sister brand Futubull.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial services platform created by Moomoo Technologies Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, and social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports free online account-opening and provides access to trade stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich investor education content and an interactive online community with over 19 million users in more than 200 countries globally.

Moomoo's parent company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu"), which is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR. Futu's subsidiary is also one of the largest brokerages in Hong Kong SAR. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on Nasdaq (stock symbol: FUTU).

Moomoo is a financial information and trading app offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. In the U.S., investment products and services on Moomoo are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Past investment performance does not guarantee future results. Investing involves risk and the potential to lose principal.

Accolades are not indicative of future performance. Neither Moomoo Technologies Inc. or Justin Zacks are affiliated with Money 2.0 Conference. For additional information, please visit: https://www.money2conf.com/be-recognized

