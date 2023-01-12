Armed Forces Entertainment Hosts More Than 500 Live Shows Around the Globe Yearly to Boost Morale and Show Appreciation for Nearly 400,000 U.S. Military Personnel Serving Overseas

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As their name suggest, Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) has deep roots in bringing entertainment to U.S. service members overseas. During WWII, they provided field operations and support for The United Service Organization's (USO) efforts, then as its own Department of Defense agency beginning in 1951. Their legacy of creating up-lifting entertainment shows continues today. In 2022, AFE reached nearly 400,000 service members across the globe at 355 remote military installations through 85 tours and 510 individual shows.

Armed Forces Entertainment's mission is simple--to bring military personnel serving overseas a little taste of home.

"In times of conflict or peace, AFE's mission is simple—to bring military personnel serving overseas, especially those in remote or contingency sites, some down time and fun, whether it is through comedy, music, magic or sports," said Brian Burke, AFE Marketing & Business Analyst.

Simultaneous AFE tours happen across different regions that include Europe, the Mediterranean, Pacific region, Southwest Asia and the Western Hemisphere.

It is at these remote and distant stations that AFE has found its niche. "While AFE coordinates a variety of entertainment across the globe where U.S. military personnel live and work, our mission is to support our service members at isolated locations, primarily at contingency operations that are difficult to reach and where few visit," Burke said.

The impact of bringing a touch of home through entertainment is AFE's purpose. A service member recently remarked—"Love, love, love this! You have no idea what this means to service members serving all over the world," referring to his experience during a show featuring music rapper Lecrae.

AFE tours go to every corner of the globe with unique shows catered to entertaining each region's deployed American troops, knowing each installation has its own unique personality and preferences.

Musical performances and concerts feature a capella, rock, pop, country, disco, instrument competitions and more. Standup comedians such as Daniel Dugar, Adam Devine and George Wallace, AFE regulars, bring levity to AFE stages. And elite athletes in soccer, volleyball, soccer, basketball, hockey, football, and cheerleaders bring their skills to share in family-friendly clinics.

The National Football League sends greats of the game for lively discussions and clinics, including AFE's upcoming Super Sunday tour featuring Bernard Berrian, Bobby Carpenter, Brandon Carr, Dexter McCluster, Darren McFadden and Bryant McKinnie in February 2023.

"We are always looking for fresh, new talent as well as notable, experienced entertainers who want to share their gifts with our service members," added Burke.

Burke said entertainers have as much fun putting on shows as the audience members. "Giving back to the armed forces and hopefully making their day a little brighter and bringing a little piece of home is what inspires us," said Devine. His sentiment is echoed time and time again by AFE performers.

As Armed Forces Entertainment enters 2023, it salutes all of their partners in talent, logistics, field support, and promotions who make it possible to bring high-quality, memorable R&R experiences to U.S. service members.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its seventy-second year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to nearly 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members much-needed downtime.

For more information, schedules, and downloadable images, visit: www.armedforcesentertainment.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube

