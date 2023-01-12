Digital Realty Strengthens Relationship With Hivelocity Through ServiceFabric™

Hivelocity, a global bare metal cloud provider, is the latest Digital Realty customer to embrace ServiceFabric™ – a newly developed orchestration platform designed to help businesses unlock trapped value from data and fulfill hybrid IT needs

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, today announced the strengthening of an existing relationship with Hivelocity through this customer's adoption of ServiceFabric™, an interconnection solution and orchestration platform designed to support the wider industry's shift to a hybrid, data-centric architecture.

Digital Realty's relationship with Hivelocity has now grown to 10 sites worldwide, enabling the business to deploy its services in multiple markets and place infrastructure next to major peering points in Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, Frankfurt, and Madrid, among others.

Through ServiceFabric™, Digital Realty enables Hivelocity to unlock trapped value from its data. Developed in-house by Digital Realty, the orchestration platform – available to customers today in nearly 100 sites worldwide – pulls together network and cloud connectivity elements from multiple sources, including those from Digital Realty and its partners, to instantiate end-to-end services that customers need to fulfill their hybrid IT needs and support business goals.

"Working with Digital Realty gives us access to several unique benefits – from being able to deploy with one vendor in markets where there is customer demand, to providing flexible space from a scale and colocation perspective. However, the connectivity capability offered by ServiceFabric™ is a game changer for Hivelocity and our customers – we're already excited for the next generation," says Richard Nicholas, SVP Strategy & Corporate Development, at Hivelocity.

"At Digital Realty, we are committed to supporting our customers as they scale, and it's been great to see the rate at which Hivelocity has grown since our relationship began three years ago. With ServiceFabric™, Hivelocity can easily provide global connectivity and orchestrate connected services across our global data center platform. This will enable the creation of workflows that connect centers of data exchange, accessing the data communities that Hivelocity cares about," says Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Realty.

Delivering its services in four continents and across 31 global markets, Hivelocity enables customers – including Edgio, BigCommerce, and Avast Technologies – to deliver a multitude of compute, storage, security, and networking options in minutes.

ServiceFabric™ underpins many of the capabilities of Digital Realty's global data center platform PlatformDIGITAL®, the ideal meeting place for enterprises with unparalleled access to several densely populated connected data communities, helping to address the challenges associated with Data Gravity.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

