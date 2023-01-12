Harvest Partners Announces Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Partners, LP ("Harvest" or "the Firm") is pleased to announce the following promotions: Joshua Carter, Kenneth Chen, Chris Peyser, Chris Schaller and David Swanson have been promoted to Partner. Ethan Soodak has been promoted to Principal.

"We are pleased to recognize our colleagues with these well-deserved promotions," said Michael DeFlorio, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest. "They have made significant contributions across the Firm's investment strategies, and we look forward to their continued growth and success."

Jay Wilkins, President of Harvest, said "The tremendous achievements of the Firm would not have been possible without our exceptional team. We thank them for their ongoing support and for fostering a culture of excellence."

Joshua Carter

Mr. Carter joined Harvest in 2015 as a member of the investment team. He has been involved in investments in the healthcare services, business services, software and veterinary sectors. Josh currently serves on the boards of Affordable Care, Dental Care Alliance, EyeCare Services Partners, Granicus and MRI Software. He has a B.S.B.A. in Finance from The Ohio State University and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Kenneth Chen

Mr. Chen joined Harvest in 2021 and is a member of the Capital Markets and Credit teams. He has a B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Chris Peyser

Mr. Peyser joined Harvest in 2017 as a member of the Harvest Partners Structured Capital Fund ("Harvest SCF") investment team. He currently serves on the board of Fortra and is an observer to the boards of OTG Management and Service Express. He is a graduate of Princeton University with an A.B. in Politics.

Chris Schaller

Mr. Schaller joined Harvest in 2017 as a member of the Harvest SCF investment team. He currently serves on the board of Tacala and is an observer to the boards of Hand & Stone and ReSource Pro. He is a graduate of Stanford University with a B.A. in Economics.

David Swanson

Mr. Swanson joined Harvest in 2018 as a member of the investment team and focuses on investments in the business services sector, including insurance services. He currently serves on the board of Integrity Marketing Group. He has a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University.

Ethan Soodak

Ethan Soodak joined Harvest in 2020 as a member of Harvest's Portfolio Support Group. He has been actively involved with Harvest's investment in Lazer Logistics, OnPoint, Hand & Stone and the Vincit Group. He has a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Harvest Partners

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners, LP is an established New York-based private equity investment firm that focuses on investments in middle-market companies in the business services & industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software industries. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

