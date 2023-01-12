Husqvarna to attend Sports Field Management Association Conference with Senior Director of Grounds, David Mellor to announce CEORA™ Robotic Mower partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group will showcase its latest lineup of world-leading commercial robotic lawn mowers at the 2023 Sports Field Management Association (SFMA) Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, from Jan. 18-19. At the conference, Husqvarna will display the category-defining Husqvarna CEORA™ robotic mower and allow booth attendees to engage David Mellor, Senior Director of Grounds at Fenway Park.

"Using the CEORA™ robotic mower to assist in day-to-day turf management operations at America's most beloved ballpark is exciting for the turf industry," said David Mellor. "I think the CEORA robotic mower helps the turf industry in many different ways. For one, it's going to allow us to reallocate the labor to work on other skilled opportunities and tasks. But also, it cuts down on the compaction that a normal mower would create. So, we're getting an outstanding cut, outstanding quality and multiple jobs done at once."

CEORA™ is a robotic mower that operates through virtual boundaries with Husqvarna's EPOS™ (Exact Positioning Operating System), an innovative satellite-based technology that enables the machine to work within virtual boundaries and independently mow up to 18 acres of grass day or night.

"Husqvarna's newest commercial autonomous innovation, CEORA™, provides a state-of-the-art solution for cutting commercial sports turf, campuses and municipalities," said Jason Connor, Director of Commercial Robotics, North America. "We are excited to make this game-changing solution available to a wider audience now."

In addition to experiencing the latest Husqvarna technology, attendees of SFMA 2023 will have the opportunity to meet David Mellor on Jan. 18 from 2-4 p.m. MT. He brings over three decades of expertise caring for some of the most well-known ballparks in the nation and is collaborating with Husqvarna in a long-term partnership to help shape the future of sports turf care.

Visit the Husqvarna booth #429 to see CEORA™ and more products and experience the future of commercial turf management solutions. CEORA™ is available for purchase starting this month through Husqvarna and select dealers. For more information on CEORA™ visit here.

About Husqvarna Group

Since 1689, Husqvarna Group has manufactured high-performing products and delivered industry-changing innovations. Today, the company offers a broad range of high-performing outdoor power equipment products for forest and garden, construction and robotics. Husqvarna Group represents technological leadership in key areas: robotic mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, blowers and mowers. Husqvarna products are sold in more than 100 countries. Visit here to learn more.

About Sports Field Management Association (SFMA)

SFMA is the non-profit, professional association for men and women who manage sports fields worldwide. Since 1981, it has provided education, information and practical knowledge in the art and science of sports field management. More than 2,700 members across 34 local chapters oversee facilities at schools, colleges and universities, parks and recreational facilities, and professional sports stadiums. Sports include football, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, softball, rugby and horse racing.

