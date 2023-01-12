Meijer Launches Enhanced mPerks Program to Help Customers Earn on Every Dollar Spent Newly updated program empowers Meijer customers with personalized rewards and increased value

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of the retailer's popular digital coupon and rewards program, Meijer announced today that it is revamping mPerks to make it even easier for customers to save on the products they need and want.

mPerks logo (PRNewswire)

The enhanced mPerks program will allow for more personalized rewards and savings, with customers now earning points for every dollar spent* and every qualifying prescription filled, along with additional opportunities to earn even more points.

"Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and the changes we've made to mPerks expands on both by offering more personalized savings, along with more opportunities to earn points," Meijer Vice President of Customer Strategy Derek Steele said. "We want to ensure we're continuing to provide personalized value while also making the experience fun and engaging."

Customers in Southeast Michigan will begin transitioning to the new mPerks program first on Jan. 16, while the retailer's other Midwest markets will roll over to the new program in phases throughout January and February.

Meijer has millions of total mPerks users. In the first half of 2022, mPerks customers saved more than $100 million on their purchases.

Changes customers will notice include:

Purchases now earn points, which customers can apply toward the savings of their choice

Each qualifying prescription filled now earns points, instead of every five prescriptions filled

Points expire after 90 days, as opposed to 45 days in current system

Customers choose when and how they want to redeem points for additional savings

Customers' existing unclaimed rewards will automatically transition to the new program with the same value. Any in-progress rewards, as well as existing pharmacy credits, will be transferred to the new program as points.

Signing up for mPerks is easy and free. Shoppers can enroll at meijer.com/mperks, or by downloading the Meijer app.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 499 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

*Excludes: Alcohol, Tobacco, Pseudoephedrine/Ephedra Products, Gift & Entertainment Cards, Prepaid Phones & Airtime Cards, Lottery, Postage, Park & Entertainment Tickets, Prepaid Debit Cards & Reload Packs, In-Store Businesses, Licenses, Taxes, Previous Purchases, SIMPLR™ Protection Plans, Fuel, Bottle Deposits, Instacart Orders, Door Dash Orders, and Meijer Home Delivery & Pickup Fees.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meijer