T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR DECEMBER 2022

BALTIMORE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.28 trillion as of December 31, 2022. Preliminary net outflows for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $17.1 billion, bringing preliminary year-to-date net outflows to $61.7 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, of $0.7 billion in December 2022, and $2.1 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This brings total client transfers for 2022 to $12.4 billion. These client transfers include $0.5 billion, $1.6 billion, and $8.7 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the December, fourth quarter, and year-to-date periods.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

12/31/2022

11/30/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds















Equity

$ 370

$ 400

$ 365

$ 554 Fixed income, including money market

74

75

74

85 Multi-asset(b)

184

192

175

232



628

667

614

871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity

294

312

283

439 Fixed income, including money market

93

92

91

90 Multi-asset(b)

216

225

199

246 Alternatives

44

44

43

42



647

673

616

817 Total assets under management

$ 1,275

$ 1,340

$ 1,230

$ 1,688

















Target date retirement products

$ 334

$ 349

$ 311

$ 391

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate

line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

12/31/2022

11/30/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds















Equity and blended assets

$ 502

$ 540

$ 488

$ 724 Fixed income, including money market

126

127

126

147



628

667

614

871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity and blended assets

464

491

436

632 Fixed income, including money market

139

138

137

143 Alternatives

44

44

43

42



647

673

616

817 Total assets under management

$ 1,275

$ 1,340

$ 1,230

$ 1,688

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

