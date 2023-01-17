NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 EARNINGS

- Net income of $28 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $28 million, compared to net income of $19 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $25 million in the prior quarter, and net income of $16 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $24 million in fourth quarter 2021, impacted by the Charter acquisition in third quarter 2022 and the County acquisition in fourth quarter 2021
- Record net income of $94 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $99 million for 2022, compared to net income of $61 million or adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $73 million for 2021
- Earnings per diluted common share of $1.83 for fourth quarter and $6.56 for 2022, or adjusted earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) of $1.84 for fourth quarter and $6.90 for 2022
- Return on average assets of 1.26% for fourth quarter and 1.20% for 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: NIC) ("Nicolet" or the "Company") announced fourth quarter 2022 net income of $28 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.83, compared to $19 million and $1.29 for third quarter 2022, and $16 million and $1.25 for fourth quarter 2021, respectively. Annualized quarterly return on average assets was 1.26%, 0.93% and 0.96%, for fourth quarter 2022, third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2021, respectively.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $94 million and earnings per diluted common share was $6.56, compared to net income of $61 million and earnings per diluted common share of $5.44 for the year ended December 31, 2021. Annualized return on average assets was 1.20% and 1.15% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Net income reflected non-core items and the related tax effect of each, including merger and integration related expenses, Day 2 credit provision expense required under the CECL model, branch optimization costs, contract negotiation expenses, and gains on other assets and investments. These non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.01 for fourth quarter 2022, $0.45 for third quarter 2022, and $0.58 for fourth quarter 2021. For the full year, non-core items negatively impacted diluted earnings per common share $0.34 for 2022 and $1.13 for 2021.
On August 26, 2022, Nicolet completed its acquisition of Charter Bankshares, Inc. ("Charter"). In the merger, Charter shareholders received approximately 1.26 million shares of Nicolet common stock (valued at $98 million) and cash consideration of $39 million, for a total purchase price of $137 million. Upon consummation, Charter added total assets of $1.1 billion, loans of $827 million, deposits of $869 million, and preliminary goodwill of $50 million.
"I know that most people reading this care more about what 2023 looks like; however, it is important to pause and reflect on another record quarter and year at Nicolet in 2022," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet. "We made $94 million in net income and had exceptional loan growth while maintaining excellent credit quality. We also added experience and depth to our management team, and we successfully integrated our acquisition of Charter. All told, we are pleased with our 2022 results."
"We go into 2023 with trust in our people and our operating history; that whatever macroeconomic conditions arise, we will find success. The base of Nicolet has always been relationships, not transactions, which stand strong no matter the economic times. While many of our peers will focus on short-term solutions to gather deposits and sell loans, we will maintain our focus on building long-term relationships. Our people and our customers understand and believe in shared success, and we've shown how this in turn benefits our shareholders. Yes, we expect our deposits will reprice higher and our loan volume will soften. These are the times in which we live, but we learned a long time ago that there has to be something that customers and employees can rally around. Nicolet's purpose of serving and creating shared success has shown to be that rallying point. We look forward to proving this out in 2023," Daniels added.
The Company's financial performance and certain balance sheet line items were impacted by the timing and size of Nicolet's 2022 and 2021 acquisitions. In addition to the 2022 Charter acquisition, Nicolet acquired, Mackinac Financial Corporation ("Mackinac") on September 3, 2021 and County Bancorp, Inc. ("County") on December 3, 2021. Certain income statement results, average balances and related ratios for 2022 include partial contributions from Charter, while 2021 results include partial contributions from Mackinac and County, each from the respective acquisition date. At acquisition, Mackinac added assets of $1.5 billion, loans of $0.9 billion, and deposits of $1.4 billion, while at acquisition County added assets of $1.4 billion, loans of $1.0 billion, and deposits of $1.0 billion.
Balance Sheet Review
At December 31, 2022, period end assets were $8.8 billion, a decrease of $0.1 billion (1%) from September 30, 2022, mostly in cash and cash equivalents from the net decline in deposits. Total loans increased $0.2 billion (13% annualized) from September 30, 2022, on strong organic loan growth. Total deposits of $7.2 billion at December 31, 2022, decreased $0.2 billion (3%) from September 30, 2022, while total borrowings increased $37 million from September 30, 2022 in short-term FHLB advances. Total capital was $973 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $34 million since September 30, 2022, mostly from solid earnings.
Compared to December 31, 2021, period end assets increased $1.1 billion (14%), largely due to the Charter acquisition, which added total assets of $1.1 billion at acquisition. Total loans of $6.2 billion at December 31, 2022 increased $1.6 billion (34%) from December 31, 2021, including the Charter acquisition and the repurchase of approximately $100 million previously participated agricultural loans, as well as strong organic loan growth. Excluding the $827 million of loans acquired with Charter and the repurchased agricultural loans, organic loan growth was 14% from December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased $0.7 billion from December 31, 2021, also largely due to the Charter acquisition, while total borrowings increased $325 million, with approximately half acquired with Charter and the remainder related to new FHLB advances. Total capital increased $81 million from December 31, 2021, mostly from the common stock issued for the Charter acquisition, as well as solid earnings, offset by unfavorable changes in the fair value of available for sale securities and common stock repurchases executed early in 2022.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets were $40 million and represented 0.46% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $40 million or 0.45% at September 30, 2022, and $56 million or 0.73% at December 31, 2021. The decline from year-end 2021 included a $6 million improvement in nonaccrual loans and a $10 million reduction in other real estate owned (primarily sales of closed bank branches). The allowance for credit losses-loans was $62 million and represented 1.00% of total loans at December 31, 2022, compared to $60 million (or 1.01% of total loans) at September 30, 2022, and $50 million (or 1.07% of total loans) at December 31, 2021. The growth in the allowance for credit losses-loans from third quarter was mostly due to strong loan growth, while the growth from year-end 2021 also included the $8 million Day 2 allowance increase from the acquisition of Charter. Asset quality trends have been solid and net charge-offs were negligible.
Income Statement Review - Year
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $94 million, compared to net income of $61 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Net interest income was $240 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, up $82 million from the year ended December 31, 2021, the net of $102 million higher interest income and $20 million higher interest expense. The higher interest income was attributable to strong loan growth (both organic and acquired), new and renewed loans repricing higher from the Federal Reserve interest rate increases, and additional investment securities (acquired with Charter), while the higher interest expense was due to both higher average balances and higher rates (also related to the Federal Reserve interest rate increases). Average interest-earning assets of $7.1 billion for full year 2022 grew $2.4 billion over full year 2021, mostly due to a $2.1 billion increase in average loans from solid organic loan growth and timing of the 2022 and 2021 acquisitions. Average interest-bearing liabilities of $4.8 billion increased $1.6 billion from full year 2021, also mostly due to the timing of the 2022 and 2021 acquisitions.
The net interest margin for full year 2022 was 3.40%, up 3 bps from 3.37% for full year 2021. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 22 bps (to 3.88%) reflecting both the changing mix of interest-earning assets (which shifted to 74% loans and 26% non-loan earning assets for 2022, compared to 68% loans and 32% non-loan earning assets for 2021) and the rising interest rate environment. The cost of funds increased 28 bps (to 0.71%) for 2022, attributable mainly to the repricing of deposits and funding in the higher interest rate environment.
Noninterest income was $58 million for full year 2022, down $9 million (14%) compared to full year 2021, primarily due to lower net mortgage income. Net mortgage income declined $14 million mostly due to slow mortgage volumes from the rising interest rate environment. Total wealth revenue (trust services and brokerage fee income combined) increased $1 million, as growth in accounts and assets under management outpaced unfavorable market-related declines. Service charges on deposit accounts and card interchange income each increased commensurate with the larger operating base, while the increase in BOLI income was mostly attributable to higher average balances from our recent acquisitions. Net asset gains of $3 million for full year 2022 were primarily related to sales of other real estate owned (mostly closed bank branch locations), while net asset gains of $4 million for full year 2021 were primarily attributable to favorable fair value marks on equity securities. Loan servicing rights ("LSR") income, net (comprised of agricultural loan servicing fees net of the related LSR amortization), reflects an unfavorable $1 million as the LSR amortization is currently outpacing the loan servicing fees since new loans are not being added to this servicing portfolio. Other noninterest income was up $3 million, mostly revenue from crop insurance sales (acquired with County) and broker fees.
Noninterest expense of $161 million for full year 2022 increased $31 million (24%) over full year 2021. Personnel expense increased $18 million (26%) over full year 2021, including higher salaries and fringe benefits from the larger employee base (with average full-time equivalent employees up 41%, mostly due to the timing of the 2022 and 2021 acquisitions), merit increases between the years, and investments in our wealth team. Salary expense also reflected increases in hourly pay and base salaries effective at the end of March 2022, which benefited the majority of our employee base. Non-personnel expenses increased $13 million (23%), including $9 million higher occupancy, equipment, and office expense (largely the expanded branch network with our recent acquisitions, as well as additional expense for software and technology solutions), $3 million higher business development (additional marketing donations, promotions, and media to support our expanded branch network and community base), a $3 million increase in data processing (to support the larger operating base), and a $3 million increase in intangible amortization, partly offset by a $4 million reduction in merger-related expenses.
Income Statement Review - Quarter
Net income for fourth quarter 2022 was $28 million, compared to net income of $19 million for third quarter 2022.
Net interest income was $68 million for fourth quarter 2022, up $5 million from third quarter 2022, the net of $15 million higher interest income and $10 million higher interest expense. The higher interest income was largely attributable to strong organic loan growth and a full quarter of Charter, as well as the repricing of new and renewed loans in a rising interest rate environment, while the higher interest expense was due to increases in both average balances (reflecting a full quarter of Charter and additional wholesale funding) and rates (also related to the rising interest rate environment). The net interest margin for fourth quarter 2022 was 3.39%, down 9 bps from 3.48% for third quarter 2022. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 36 bps (to 4.27%) mostly due to the rising interest rate environment, while the cost of funds increased 68 bps (to 1.33%) for fourth quarter 2022, attributable mainly to the repricing of deposits and funding in the higher interest rate environment.
Noninterest income was $15 million for fourth quarter 2022, up $2 million (14%) compared to third quarter 2022. The increase in noninterest income between the sequential quarters included higher wealth revenue, an increase in BOLI income (on higher average balances), a favorable change in the fair value of nonqualified deferred compensation plan assets, and an increase in other noninterest income (mostly crop insurance sales and broker fees), partly offset by lower net mortgage income.
Noninterest expense of $44 million increased $1 million (3%) from third quarter 2022. Personnel expense decreased slightly (2%), while non-personnel expenses increased $2 million (10%) from third quarter 2022. The increase in non-personnel expenses between the sequential quarters included higher occupancy, equipment, and office expense (mostly software and technology solutions), higher data processing (mostly volume-based core system processing), an increase in intangible amortization (related to the Charter acquisition), and higher other noninterest expense (mostly fraud losses).
About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial, agricultural and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
12/31/2022
09/30/2022
06/30/2022
03/31/2022
12/31/2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 121,211
$ 118,537
$ 96,189
$ 183,705
$ 209,349
Interest-earning deposits
33,512
319,745
84,828
212,218
385,943
Cash and cash equivalents
154,723
438,282
181,017
395,923
595,292
Certificates of deposit in other banks
12,518
13,510
15,502
19,692
21,920
Securities available for sale, at fair value
917,618
949,597
813,248
852,331
921,661
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
679,128
686,424
695,812
684,991
651,803
Other investments
72,911
79,279
53,269
54,257
44,008
Loans held for sale
1,482
3,709
5,084
9,764
6,447
Other assets held for sale
—
—
—
—
199,833
Loans
6,180,499
5,984,437
4,978,654
4,683,315
4,621,836
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(61,829)
(60,348)
(50,655)
(49,906)
(49,672)
Loans, net
6,118,670
5,924,089
4,927,999
4,633,409
4,572,164
Premises and equipment, net
108,956
106,648
96,656
94,275
94,566
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
165,137
165,166
136,060
135,292
134,476
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
402,438
407,117
336,721
338,068
339,492
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
130,388
122,095
108,884
102,210
113,375
Total assets
$ 8,763,969
$ 8,895,916
$ 7,370,252
$ 7,320,212
$ 7,695,037
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,361,816
$ 2,477,507
$ 2,045,732
$ 1,912,995
$ 1,975,705
Interest-bearing deposits
4,817,105
4,918,395
4,240,534
4,318,125
4,490,211
Total deposits
7,178,921
7,395,902
6,286,266
6,231,120
6,465,916
Short-term borrowings
317,000
280,000
—
—
—
Long-term borrowings
225,342
225,236
196,963
206,946
216,915
Other liabilities held for sale
—
—
—
—
51,586
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
70,177
56,315
47,636
45,836
68,729
Total liabilities
7,791,440
7,957,453
6,530,865
6,483,902
6,803,146
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
147
147
134
135
140
Additional paid-in capital
621,988
620,392
520,741
524,478
575,045
Retained earnings
407,864
380,263
361,753
337,768
313,604
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(57,470)
(62,339)
(43,241)
(26,071)
3,102
Total Nicolet stockholders' equity
972,529
938,463
839,387
836,310
891,891
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 8,763,969
$ 8,895,916
$ 7,370,252
$ 7,320,212
$ 7,695,037
Common shares outstanding
14,690,614
14,673,197
13,407,375
13,456,741
13,994,079
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2022
09/30/2022
06/30/2022
03/31/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Interest income:
Loans, including loan fees
$ 76,367
$ 63,060
$ 52,954
$ 51,299
$ 52,292
$ 243,680
$ 156,559
Taxable investment securities
5,771
5,350
5,135
5,127
3,999
21,383
9,934
Tax-exempt investment securities
1,915
1,181
647
675
575
4,418
2,157
Other interest income
1,703
1,127
790
817
769
4,437
2,909
Total interest income
85,756
70,718
59,526
57,918
57,635
273,918
171,559
Interest expense:
Deposits
12,512
4,638
2,410
2,192
2,649
21,752
10,448
Short-term borrowings
2,624
594
28
—
1
3,246
1
Long-term borrowings
2,528
2,496
2,004
1,931
1,426
8,959
3,155
Total interest expense
17,664
7,728
4,442
4,123
4,076
33,957
13,604
Net interest income
68,092
62,990
55,084
53,795
53,559
239,961
157,955
Provision for credit losses
1,850
8,600
750
300
8,400
11,500
14,900
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
66,242
54,390
54,334
53,495
45,159
228,461
143,055
Noninterest income:
Trust services fee income
1,963
1,969
2,004
2,011
2,050
7,947
7,774
Brokerage fee income
3,207
3,040
2,988
3,688
3,205
12,923
12,143
Mortgage income, net
1,311
1,728
2,205
3,253
4,518
8,497
22,155
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,502
1,589
1,536
1,477
1,482
6,104
5,023
Card interchange income
3,100
3,012
2,950
2,581
2,671
11,643
9,163
BOLI income
1,151
966
768
933
722
3,818
2,380
Asset gains (losses), net
260
(46)
1,603
1,313
465
3,130
4,181
Deferred compensation plan asset
market valuations
314
(571)
(1,316)
(467)
66
(2,040)
609
LSR income, net
(324)
(517)
(143)
(382)
—
(1,366)
—
Other noninterest income
2,362
1,830
1,536
1,536
885
7,264
3,936
Total noninterest income
14,846
13,000
14,131
15,943
16,064
57,920
67,364
Noninterest expense:
Personnel expense
23,705
24,136
19,681
21,191
21,491
88,713
70,618
Occupancy, equipment and office
8,246
7,641
6,891
6,944
7,119
29,722
21,058
Business development and marketing
2,303
2,281
2,057
1,831
1,550
8,472
5,403
Data processing
3,871
3,664
3,596
3,387
3,582
14,518
11,990
Intangibles amortization
2,217
1,628
1,347
1,424
1,094
6,616
3,494
FDIC assessments
480
480
480
480
480
1,920
2,035
Merger-related expense
492
519
555
98
2,202
1,664
5,651
Other noninterest expense
2,675
2,218
1,931
2,195
1,890
9,019
9,048
Total noninterest expense
43,989
42,567
36,538
37,550
39,408
160,644
129,297
Income before income tax expense
37,099
24,823
31,927
31,888
21,815
125,737
81,122
Income tax expense
9,498
6,313
7,942
7,724
5,510
31,477
20,470
Net income
$ 27,601
$ 18,510
$ 23,985
$ 24,164
$ 16,305
$ 94,260
$ 60,652
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 1.88
$ 1.33
$ 1.79
$ 1.77
$ 1.29
$ 6.78
$ 5.65
Diluted
$ 1.83
$ 1.29
$ 1.73
$ 1.70
$ 1.25
$ 6.56
$ 5.44
Common shares outstanding:
Basic weighted average
14,685
13,890
13,402
13,649
12,626
13,909
10,736
Diluted weighted average
15,110
14,310
13,852
14,215
13,049
14,375
11,145
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
(In thousands, except share & per share data)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Selected Average Balances:
Loans
$ 6,087,146
$ 5,391,258
$ 4,838,535
$ 4,688,784
$ 3,952,330
$ 5,255,646
$ 3,183,681
Investment securities
1,701,531
1,625,453
1,573,027
1,575,624
1,269,562
1,619,272
738,540
Interest-earning assets
7,963,485
7,161,120
6,579,644
6,711,191
5,923,581
7,107,449
4,719,417
Cash and cash equivalents
179,381
167,550
217,553
568,472
839,607
281,849
852,603
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
403,243
363,211
337,289
338,694
294,051
361,471
211,463
Total assets
8,688,741
7,856,131
7,273,219
7,519,636
6,772,363
7,837,695
5,271,463
Deposits
7,222,415
6,643,247
6,188,044
6,392,544
5,754,778
6,613,924
4,499,087
Interest-bearing liabilities
5,262,278
4,730,209
4,425,450
4,683,915
4,006,307
4,776,924
3,140,393
Stockholders' equity (common)
954,970
890,205
837,975
861,319
784,666
886,385
622,903
Selected Ratios: (1)
Book value per common share
$ 66.20
$ 63.96
$ 62.61
$ 62.15
$ 63.73
$ 66.20
$ 63.73
Tangible book value per common share (2)
$ 38.81
$ 36.21
$ 37.49
$ 37.03
$ 39.47
$ 38.81
$ 39.47
Return on average assets
1.26 %
0.93 %
1.32 %
1.30 %
0.96 %
1.20 %
1.15 %
Return on average common equity
11.47
8.25
11.48
11.38
8.24
10.63
9.74
Return on average tangible common equity (2)
19.85
13.93
19.21
18.75
13.19
17.96
14.74
Average equity to average assets
10.99
11.33
11.52
11.45
11.59
11.31
11.82
Stockholders' equity to assets
11.10
10.55
11.39
11.42
11.59
11.10
11.59
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
6.82
6.26
7.15
7.14
7.51
6.82
7.51
Net interest margin
3.39
3.48
3.34
3.23
3.57
3.40
3.37
Efficiency ratio
52.79
55.62
53.74
54.56
56.73
54.15
58.20
Effective tax rate
25.60
25.43
24.88
24.22
25.26
25.03
25.23
Selected Asset Quality Information:
Nonaccrual loans
$ 38,080
$ 38,326
$ 36,580
$ 39,670
$ 44,154
$ 38,080
$ 44,154
Other real estate owned - closed branches
1,347
1,506
4,378
9,019
10,307
1,347
10,307
Other real estate owned
628
628
628
797
1,648
628
1,648
Nonperforming assets
$ 40,055
$ 40,460
$ 41,586
$ 49,486
$ 56,109
$ 40,055
$ 56,109
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$ 597
$ 216
$ (149)
$ 66
$ (10)
$ 730
$ 160
Allowance for credit losses-loans to loans
1.00 %
1.01 %
1.02 %
1.07 %
1.07 %
1.00 %
1.07 %
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)
0.04
0.02
(0.01)
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.01
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.62
0.64
0.73
0.85
0.96
0.62
0.96
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.46
0.45
0.56
0.68
0.73
0.46
0.73
Stock Repurchase Information:
Common stock repurchased (dollars) (3)
$ 786
$ —
$ 6,277
$ 54,420
$ 27,784
$ 61,483
$ 61,464
Common stock repurchased (full shares) (3)
10,000
—
67,949
593,713
345,166
671,662
793,064
(1)
Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized.
(2)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of these financial measures.
(3)
Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
(In thousands)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
ASSETS
PPP loans
$ 239
$ 1
1.02 %
$ 605
$ 1
0.93 %
$ 46,694
$ 5,549
46.50 %
All other loans
6,086,907
76,405
4.93 %
5,390,653
63,094
4.60 %
3,905,636
46,770
4.70 %
Total loans (1) (2)
6,087,146
76,406
4.93 %
5,391,258
63,095
4.60 %
3,952,330
52,319
5.20 %
Investment securities (2)
1,701,531
8,302
1.95 %
1,625,453
6,989
1.72 %
1,269,562
4,860
1.53 %
Other interest-earning assets
174,808
1,703
3.85 %
144,409
1,127
3.09 %
701,689
769
0.43 %
Total interest-earning assets
7,963,485
$ 86,411
4.27 %
7,161,120
$ 71,211
3.91 %
5,923,581
$ 57,948
3.85 %
Other assets, net
725,256
695,011
848,782
Total assets
$ 8,688,741
$ 7,856,131
$ 6,772,363
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing core deposits
$ 4,175,671
$ 8,477
0.81 %
$ 3,974,448
$ 3,353
0.33 %
$ 3,456,699
$ 1,743
0.20 %
Brokered deposits
611,226
4,035
2.62 %
468,010
1,285
1.09 %
377,390
906
0.95 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,786,897
12,512
1.04 %
4,442,458
4,638
0.41 %
3,834,089
2,649
0.27 %
Wholesale funding
475,381
5,152
4.27 %
287,751
3,090
4.25 %
172,218
1,427
3.30 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,262,278
$ 17,664
1.33 %
4,730,209
$ 7,728
0.65 %
4,006,307
$ 4,076
0.40 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
2,435,518
2,200,789
1,920,689
Other liabilities
35,975
34,928
60,701
Stockholders' equity
954,970
890,205
784,666
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 8,688,741
$ 7,856,131
$ 6,772,363
Net interest income and rate spread
$ 68,747
2.94 %
$ 63,483
3.26 %
$ 53,872
3.45 %
Net interest margin
3.39 %
3.48 %
3.57 %
Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)
$ 1,935
0.09 %
$ 1,075
0.05 %
$ 465
0.03 %
For the Years Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
(In thousands)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
ASSETS
PPP loans
$ 4,872
$ 1,392
28.57 %
$ 141,510
$ 16,672
11.78 %
All other loans
5,250,774
242,427
4.62 %
3,042,171
139,972
4.60 %
Total loans (1) (2)
5,255,646
243,819
4.64 %
3,183,681
156,644
4.92 %
Investment securities (2)
1,619,272
27,575
1.70 %
738,540
13,047
1.77 %
Other interest-earning assets
232,531
4,437
1.91 %
797,196
2,909
0.36 %
Total interest-earning assets
7,107,449
$ 275,831
3.88 %
4,719,417
$ 172,600
3.66 %
Other assets, net
730,246
552,046
Total assets
$ 7,837,695
$ 5,271,463
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing core deposits
$ 3,987,201
$ 15,324
0.38 %
$ 2,729,146
$ 6,657
0.24 %
Brokered deposits
490,871
6,428
1.31 %
308,091
3,791
1.23 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,478,072
21,752
0.49 %
3,037,237
10,448
0.34 %
Wholesale funding
298,852
12,205
4.08 %
103,156
3,156
3.06 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,776,924
$ 33,957
0.71 %
3,140,393
$ 13,604
0.43 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
2,135,852
1,461,850
Other liabilities
38,534
46,317
Stockholders' equity
886,385
622,903
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 7,837,695
$ 5,271,463
Net interest income and rate spread
$ 241,874
3.17 %
$ 158,996
3.23 %
Net interest margin
3.40 %
3.37 %
Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)
$ 4,572
0.06 %
$ 2,063
0.04 %
(1)
Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2)
The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense.
(3)
Loan purchase accounting accretion included in All other loans above, and the related impact to net interest margin.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
At or for the Three Months Ended
At or for the Years Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Adjusted net income reconciliation: (1)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 27,601
$ 18,510
$ 23,985
$ 24,164
$ 16,305
$ 94,260
$ 60,652
Adjustments:
Provision expense related to merger
—
8,000
—
—
8,400
8,000
14,400
Assets (gains) losses, net
(260)
46
(1,603)
(1,313)
(465)
(3,130)
(4,181)
Merger-related expense
492
519
555
98
2,202
1,664
5,651
Branch closure expense
—
—
—
—
—
—
944
Adjustments subtotal
232
8,565
(1,048)
(1,215)
10,137
6,534
16,814
Tax on Adjustments (25%)
58
2,141
(262)
(304)
2,534
1,634
4,204
Adjustments, net of tax
174
6,424
(786)
(911)
7,603
4,901
12,611
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$ 27,775
$ 24,934
$ 23,199
$ 23,253
$ 23,908
$ 99,161
$ 73,263
Common shares outstanding:
Weighted average diluted common shares
15,110
14,310
13,852
14,215
13,049
14,375
11,145
Diluted earnings per common share:
Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)
$ 1.83
$ 1.29
$ 1.73
$ 1.70
$ 1.25
$ 6.56
$ 5.44
Adjusted Diluted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP)
$ 1.84
$ 1.74
$ 1.67
$ 1.64
$ 1.83
$ 6.90
$ 6.57
Tangible assets: (2)
Total assets
$ 8,763,969
$ 8,895,916
$ 7,370,252
$ 7,320,212
$ 7,695,037
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
402,438
407,117
336,721
338,068
339,492
Tangible assets
$ 8,361,531
$ 8,488,799
$ 7,033,531
$ 6,982,144
$ 7,355,545
Tangible common equity: (2)
Stockholders' equity
$ 972,529
$ 938,463
$ 839,387
$ 836,310
$ 891,891
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
402,438
407,117
336,721
338,068
339,492
Tangible common equity
$ 570,091
$ 531,346
$ 502,666
$ 498,242
$ 552,399
Tangible average common equity: (2)
Average stockholders' equity (common)
$ 954,970
$ 890,205
$ 837,975
$ 861,319
$ 784,666
$ 886,385
$ 622,903
Average goodwill and other intangibles, net
403,243
363,211
337,289
338,694
294,051
361,471
211,463
Average tangible common equity
$ 551,727
$ 526,994
$ 500,686
$ 522,625
$ 490,615
$ 524,914
$ 411,440
Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
(1)
The adjusted net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also to aid investors in the comparison of Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks.
(2)
The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net. These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
